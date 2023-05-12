By David Laycork • 12 May 2023 • 18:16

BREAKING: Linda Yaccarino confirmed as new Twitter CEO by Elon Musk

Elon Musk has just confirmed, on May 12, that Linda Yaccarino will become the new CEO of Twitter.

Rumours abounded as the heavily touted media industry insider resigned from NBC Universal on May 12, 2023.

Musk has just posted on Twitter:

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

Yaccarino also worked as the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition under Donald Trump and created a coronavirus vaccine campaign in partnership with the Biden Administration.

More news of Yaccarino’s appointment will follow as it emerges.