BREAKING: Hundreds of demonstrators march to support squatter in Barcelona  Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Linda Yaccarino confirmed as new Twitter CEO by Elon Musk

By David Laycork • 12 May 2023 • 18:16

BREAKING: Linda Yaccarino confirmed as new Twitter CEO by Elon Musk

Elon Musk has just confirmed, on May 12, that Linda Yaccarino will become the new CEO of Twitter.

Rumours abounded as the heavily touted media industry insider resigned from NBC Universal on May 12, 2023.

Musk has just posted on Twitter:

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

Yaccarino also worked as the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition under Donald Trump and created a coronavirus vaccine campaign in partnership with the Biden Administration.

More news of Yaccarino’s appointment will follow as it emerges.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

David Laycork

Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading