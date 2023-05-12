Fuerteventura baby ingested cocaine and was physically abused

By David Laycork • 12 May 2023 • 20:06

Fuerteventura baby ingested cocaine and was physically abusedImage: Natalia de la Rubia/Shutterstock.com

A mother has been found responsible for the neglect and abuse of a three-month-old baby girl who accidentally ate cocaine and died on April 29, in Fuerteventura. The father, currently held in custody, is also accused of physical abuse.

The court judge in Las Palmas, Sergio Aliaga, lifted the secrecy order that had been put on the case and dismissed the mother’s appeal. He considers her at the very least responsible for a breach of family duties and abuse, and in the worst case, guilty of reckless homicide.

The couple have a track record of similar abuses, with two of their older children having been removed from their care, with one of them having tested positive for cocaine and marijuana in a medical test. This case is being dealt with currently in a separate but nearby courthouse.

The judge dismissed the mother’s appeal that she could reform, having seen her past record of neglectful parenting. The couple have already had two of her children taken from their care.

There was also plentiful evidence of neglect in the case of the dead child. She had never had her nails cut and there were clear signs of malnutrition and failure to change nappies. Further to this, the house was found to be filthy with widespread evidence of drug use.

The court order indicated that the baby: “lacked the most basic care from birth.” Forensic reports said that she had been very underfed, was dirty and that cocaine remained in her body. Although the father is also implicated, the mother has been deemed to have neglected to give even the most basic care from the time of birth.

Further to this, the couple have been found in breach of a previous court ruling on their other two children, who had been found to be living back with them, rather than with the maternal grandmother.

The father was remanded in custody on May 1, and he is currently detained on the island of Lanzarote. He faces serious criminal charges, having been the one to take the dead child to a local health centre.