Horrified restaurant staff find woman’s body in freezer

By John Ensor • 12 May 2023 • 17:25
One of Arby's restaurants.
Credit: press.arbys.com
Staff at a well-known restaurant chain made a grisly discovery in a walk-in freezer yesterday.
At around 6 pm on Thursday, May 11 the body of a female employee was found by a fellow worker at an Arby’s restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana, writes FOX29.
New Iberia Police Department confirmed that they were still trying to determine the actual cause of the woman’s death.
In a statement to local radio station KADN Police Captain Leland Laseter said, ‘so it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, [and] the deceased is an employee of the restaurant.
‘A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation.
Police have confirmed that they have interviewed several staff members, but have not named anyone as a suspect.
Although the death is suspicious Laseter continued, [we] pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene, this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.’
A coroner is conducting a post-mortem, upon which authorities hope to confirm the victim’s name and cause of death.
Arby’s website states that they are ‘the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world’ and are represented in nine countries with over 3,500 restaurants.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
