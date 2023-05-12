Horrified restaurant staff find woman’s body in freezer

By John Ensor • 12 May 2023 • 17:25

One of Arby's restaurants. Credit: press.arbys.com

Staff at a well-known restaurant chain made a grisly discovery in a walk-in freezer yesterday.

At around 6 pm on Thursday, May 11 the body of a female employee was found by a fellow worker at an Arby’s restaurant in New Iberia, Louisiana, writes FOX29.

New Iberia Police Department confirmed that they were still trying to determine the actual cause of the woman’s death.

In a statement to local radio station KADN Police Captain Leland Laseter said, ‘so it was an employee that discovered the female deceased inside the cooler, [and] the deceased is an employee of the restaurant.

‘A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation.

Police have confirmed that they have interviewed several staff members, but have not named anyone as a suspect.

Although the death is suspicious Laseter continued, [we] pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene, this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.’

A coroner is conducting a post-mortem, upon which authorities hope to confirm the victim’s name and cause of death.

Arby’s website states that they are ‘the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world’ and are represented in nine countries with over 3,500 restaurants.