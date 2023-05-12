By Betty Henderson • 12 May 2023 • 13:00

Talented members of the theatre group enjoy a recent rehearsed play reading. Photo credit: Marbella International Theatre Studio (online).

MARBELLA’S International Theatre Studio presents a magical evening at their much-anticipated annual charity event, ‘The Lark in the Park’, set to take place on Sunday, June 4 from 6pm.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Parque Torre de Leonera in Benahavis, the International Theatre Studio promise an outdoor extravaganza complete with laughter, music, and dancing under the starry sky.

Kicking off the evening with riotous laughter, one of the theatre studio’s directors Veronica del Cerro is set to presents a side-splitting one-act play: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 17 Minutes or Less’ by Christine Harvey. Guests will join the hilarious cast, including Hannah Murray as Hermia, Beverley Stonehewer as Helena and PJ Lopez as Lysander for a whirlwind performance of love, mischief, and mayhem!

Next up is the talented Johnny G, a renowned artist, director, and musician, who will grace the stage with his infectious energy and captivating tunes. Joining him is Melissa Carver, renowned for her unforgettable performance as Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’ at the Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola. Together with Director John Gale, they will serenade the audience with timeless musical hits.

Adding to the excitement, the International Theatre Studio have reccruited the incredible choir, The Andalucia Performing Arts Society (T.A.P.A.S.), to perform an incredible musical set led by James Burn. Guests will be singing along to classic Lennon and McCartney tracks and more, as they showcase their harmonious prowess.

Organisers are expecting to welcome an audience of around 250 people throughout the evening. Guests are invited to bring their own picnics and drinks as organisers will not be selling food or drinks.

The park is open all day, so guests are also invited to enjoy the afternoon in the park and soak up the atmosphere before the show begins at 6pm.

As a charity event, all proceeds will go to support Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro, who provide vital support for elderly people living in the community, particularly expat residents.

To register for the event, guests are asked to give a minimum donation of €17 which will go directly to the charity.

Donations can be made online from Monday, May 15 on the International Theatre Studio’s website.

More information about the theatre group and their events is also available on their website.