TMS Network (TMSN) explodes, ruining Chainlink (LINK) and XRP (XRP) amid FTX’s potential $250 Million funding round

By Guest Writer • 12 May 2023 • 10:16

Chainlink (LINK) and XRP (XRP) have been trying their hardest to gain traction amidst turbulence in the crypto market. Although they’ve accomplished this to a degree, progress has essentially been ruined by the growing success of TMS Network (TMSN).

This surprises many people in the market as the project is still in the middle of phase two of its presale, yet it’s still taking the industry by storm.

Chainlink (LINK)

There’s plenty to appreciate about Chainlink (LINK) as it has found its target market in the crypto industry. Chainlink (LINK) is an abstraction layer on the blockchain, and it works to enable universally connected smart contracts. It also offers secure interaction between events, payment methods, data feeds, and blockchains.

The network behind Chainlink (LINK) is supported by an open-source community consisting of smart contract developers, data providers, node operators, and more. Among other projects, Chainlink (LINK) is known as one of the first networks to support the integration of off-chain data into smart contracts. Over the years, Chainlink (LINK) has garnered plenty of attention from the crypto community for its technology and potential investment value.

Although it isn’t as profitable as it used to be, Chainlink’s (LINK) chart has been pretty consistent for the last year. You can buy into Chainlink (LINK) for $7.00 right now. Even if this fluctuates, there’s a good chance Chainlink’s (LINK) chart won’t move too much any time soon.

XRP (XRP)

XRP (XRP), also known as XRPL, is a permission-less, open-source, and decentralised crypto technology. The company’s core focus is the XRP (XRP) Ledger, which offers scalability, low costs, efficiency, and more. The XRP (XRP) project has been through quite a lot over the years and has changed gears on more than one occasion.

One of the main features of XRP (XRP) is its custom tokenisation capabilities and decentralised exchange (DEX). There are many new and die-hard traders that stick by XRP’s (XRP) potential as they continue to work toward the company’s future. There are five core applications for XRP (XRP). These include stablecoins, DeFi projects, tokenisation, CBDCs, and payments.

From an investment standpoint, XRP (XRP) comes with low entry requirements, but the crypto’s chart hasn’t seen a substantial increase in quite a while. There are still plenty of reasons to invest in XRP (XRP), but it doesn’t have the community interest or virality it did in the early days. Considering the previous struggles with the SEX, XRP (XRP) has been hard at work reinventing itself.

TMS Network (TMSN)

At any given moment, crypto traders are always looking for the next best investment. With this take, TMS Network (TMSN) is catching the attention of the entire industry. On-chain analytics, trading tools, and a strategy builder are a few examples of the platform’s benefits.

TMS Network (TMSN) also provides access to more trading markets such as CFDs, Forex, and global equities. Aside from the trading platform, TMS Network’s (TMSN) token comes with its own unique set of incentives. Traders who invest in TMS Network (TMSN) will gain access to commission revenue sharing, voting rights, and several premium services.

There are also known issues in the industry that TMS Network (TMSN) wants to help mitigate. Some of these include price manipulation, wash trading, and high trading fees. Analysts predict that TMS Network (TMSN) will hit $1 to $2 soon after the end of its presale.

The Bottom Line

TMS Network (TMSN) is soaring past the competition, and the project has already seen an overall revenue increase of 2240%. This number is expected to rise exponentially, giving investors plenty to look forward to in the near future.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido