Tragedy in Alicante as British toddler drowns in pool

By John Ensor • 12 May 2023 • 19:22

Tragedy for British family in Alicante

Tragic news today, as reports are emerging that a British toddler has drowned in a swimming pool on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The incident happened today, Friday, May 12, when an 18-month-old infant died, despite being attended to by emergency services, writes The Daily Mail.

The calamity happened at a villa in La Nucia, just north of Benidorm, it is not clear at this time whether the youngster is a boy or girl.

Emergency teams, including the police and medics, arrived at the villa around 10 am, a helicopter was also summoned to help but sadly they were unable to save the child’s life.

A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil said that an investigation had begun:  ‘This incident is still under investigation, but everything so far is pointing to the youngster’s death being a tragic accident.’

Local sources said the family are from the UK, and the mother along with her three other children were at the villa when the tragic misfortune happened.

At this moment it is unclear whether the family are residents of the area or if they were on holiday.

Written by

John Ensor

Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago. I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK. I am passionate about music, cycling and animals. I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia. My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.

