Two Crypto presales worth buying now: DeeLance and DogeMiyagi are changing the Crypto Space for good

There is a new crypto presale happening almost everyday, so crypto newbies looking for that hot new coin to invest in can easily be led astray by frauds and phonies. Don’t be fooled! DeeLance (DLANCE) and DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) is the way to go when it comes to new crypto presales to invest in.

DeeLance: Freelancing made easy

Freelancing and working remotely is becoming increasingly popular in this post-covid society. It is an ideal set up because there is no set salary for a freelancer, however much they make is theirs for the keeping. However, being self employed also comes with its downfalls. For example, as much as it is great to be able to make as much money as you can without the shackles of a set salary, this also means that payments can be irregular for the freelancers. Especially when freelancing for companies, many of the self employed fall victim to corporate greed, DeeLance however, aims to eliminate this aspect of freelancing, creating more avenues and opportunities for the self employed.

DeeLance is a next generation freelancing and recruitment platform, the aim of this space is to incorporate decentralised high-tech Web3 functions to enable recruiters and freelancers to work smartly together. DeeLance wants to ensure that buyers and sellers have complete ownership of their content and work. Decentralised technology is therefore ideal as it uses smart contracts that enable the security of people’s personal information and digital possessions. All buyer and seller reputations are automatically stored on the blockchain to prevent any wrongdoings from parties involved in transactions.

DeeLance has a sturdy ecosystem set up that is guaranteed to preserve the DeeLance space. The DeeLance metaverse is a virtual space with multiple tools and services, where freelancers and recruiters can carry out meetings and also advertise job roles by pledging the DLANCE token. As well as this, the NFT marketplace allows users to purchase, sell, trade and create unique NFTs that can be exchanged for the DLANCE token. Freelancers can tokenise their selling assets into NFTs and then transfer ownership to the buyer after the transaction is completed.

Kick start your Crypto journey with DogeMiyagi

One aspect that distinguishes DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI), an innovative cryptocurrency now available on the market, is its approach to making an impression on the world of digital currencies. Mr DogeMiyagi takes pride in respecting ideals and practices while watching how other alt meme coins on the market have behaved before making a move. DogeMiyagi wants investors who are interested to know that it is committed to developing an environmentally friendly space to function long term.

Mr DogeMiyagi has devised a strategy for the MIYAGI token’s success. What’s great about DogeMiyagi is that it has various dog meme coins from which it can learn. DogeMiyagi, like many other cryptocurrencies before it, has opted to establish its base of operation on the Ethereum (ETH) network. This is due to the popularity and size of the blockchain network. In other words, Ethereum is the ‘good ole reliable’ that has consistently supported multiple digital currencies since its birth. Mr DogeMiyagi also appreciates that Ethereum is now a green space as a result of the Shanghai upgrade, which resulted in the network adopting a proof-of-stake consensus method.

