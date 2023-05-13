Ape Brigade joins Floki Inu and Tamadoge in bid for market dominance

By Guest Writer • 13 May 2023 • 10:00

The Kenyan government has joined hands with Abu Dhabi-based blockchain platform Venom Foundation to launch a blockchain and Web3 hub in Africa. This partnership has opened the doors for the world of DeFi to expand its reach in the region.

The partnership aims to target key sectors such as finance, supply chain, agriculture, business, and cross-border trade.

Blockchain platform Venom will give the necessary tools and resources to help Kenya and other African countries undergo their digital transformation to newer, more sustainable economies.

With the rising interest in crypto, it’s important to explore the potential of new projects like Ape Brigade, which operates similarly to Tamadoge and Floki Inu, and examine how they could make an impact in the crypto world.

In this article, we’ll compare and analyse Ape Brigade to other established players in the market like Floki Inu and Tamadoge while emphasising the importance of awareness in crypto for blockchain enthusiasts, crypto followers, and crypto investors looking for promising new projects.

Ape Brigade shipped to Crypto Investors through the first stage of its presale

Ape Brigade is a decentralised finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide a fair and transparent ecosystem for investors. Its unique selling point is its approach to incentivising long-term investment through its staking feature.

Ape Brigade is built on the Ethereum Blockchain which is known for its low transaction fees and fast processing times.

The project will soon offer premium NFTs for purchase which users can trade on platforms like Opensea.io

The project’s presale has raised a little over $50,000, and investors can participate by holding APES, the native token of the Ape Brigade ecosystem.

Floki Inu: Evolving into a complete DeFi Ecosystem

Floki Inu’s main token FLOKI is now more than just a cryptocurrency used for investment. It is now the mitochondria of a fully decentralised ecosystem – powering all the way through!

The ecosystem has its own P2E metaverse called Valhalla, a game that disrupts the GameFi industry with a fun-centric philosophy and an addictive gameplay experience.

Users can also take advantage of the FlokiFi locker where you can store Liquidity Pool tokens, NFTs, fungible tokens, and Multi tokens

Tamadoge: Powering fun, user-friendly games

The Tamadoge token is the native cryptocurrency of the Tamadoge universe and fuels all of its fun-centric P2E games.

For people who want to top the leaderboard, all they have to do is buy a Tamadoge NFT of their choice which can be used to help your character in the game, boosting attributes like Luck, Agility, Strength, Vision, and Stamina.

Some of the games on the platform include Rocket Doge, To The Moon, Tama Blast, and Super Doge.

In conclusion…

Overall, the launch of a blockchain and Web3 hub in Africa shows that the potential for crypto to grow and expand its reach is significant.

Ape Brigade’s presale offers investors a chance to get involved with a promising new project that could have a positive impact on the future of DeFi.

If you’re interested in learning more about Ape Brigade and their upcoming presale, visit their website to stay informed and potentially join the exciting new project.

As the crypto world continues to expand, it’s important to stay informed and explore new opportunities for investment.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido