Big Eyes Coin is booming as one of the best – Binance & Cosmos reign as top Crypto exchange platforms

By Guest Writer • 13 May 2023 • 10:30

Cryptocurrency has altered our perceptions of money and investment. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has entered the chat and is pleading its case about why it is one of the best on the scene. As well as these decentralised exchanges are gaining popularity, exchange tokens have emerged as a new way to invest in the crypto industry.

Binance Blockchain is booming

The Binance exchange system is one of the most popular cryptocurrency trading platforms. It was founded in 2017, and the creators had an especially strong focus on altcoin trading in particular.

There are numerous advantages to using the Binance trading space, such as direct crypto-to-crypto exchange techniques. Binance also offers a cryptocurrency wallet where traders can store and potentially stake their digital funds. Users can earn interest on their tokens while they retain them in their wallets.

Binance has a framework to help potential traders and novice crypto enthusiasts make investment decisions. When making your first crypto move, having some direction is helpful. Binance Coin, usually known as BNB, is the cryptocurrency the Binance exchange uses. Originally, BNB ran on the Ethereum network, but since the launch of Binance’s blockchain, it is primarily supported by its coin. Binance has fast processing speeds; around 1.4 million orders may be handled in a single second.

Cosmos: It’s written in the stars

Have you heard of Cosmos? It’s not just a beautiful name for a celestial body – it’s also a pretty cool blockchain platform. Cosmos (ATOM) is all about interoperability, which allows different blockchain networks to communicate with each other.

Think of it like a universal translator for blockchain languages! With Cosmos, developers can build their blockchains and then connect them to other blockchains on the Cosmos network. This makes it easier for different blockchains to work together and share information. Plus, it can help prevent network congestion and reduce transaction fees.

Cosmos’s focus on scalability and sustainability is one thing that sets it apart from other blockchain platforms. Cosmos uses a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, which requires less energy than other consensus algorithms like proof-of-work. This is better for the environment and can make the platform more efficient.

Plus, Cosmos is designed to be highly scalable, which means it can handle many transactions without slowing down or compromising security. This is important because we need platforms to handle the increased demand as more people use blockchain technology. Cosmos is one to watch in the world of cryptocurrency!

Big Eyes breaking big records!

Big Eyes Coin has recently broken records due to the money raised during the presale, it has already made an astounding $35 million! Big Eyes Coin is also always developing new ways to make money while giving back to the community. It’s only possible to anticipate what more Big Eyes Coin will do after the presale ends on June 3rd.

Big Eyes Coin is generous, kind, and deeply concerned about the environment. So much so that Big Eyes Coin launched a charity wallet to contribute 5% of all tokens to tackling causes such as overfishing and water pollution. After all, healthy oceans produce delicious cat chow.

Before the presale ends, those interested in investing in Big Eyes Coin can receive a 300% bonus by entering the code END300. Take advantage of the chance to join the Big Eyes Coin community and gain incredible ROI.

For more on Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/big-eyes-lootbox-cards

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido