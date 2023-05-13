By David Laycork • 13 May 2023 • 9:19
Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan bailed by court
Credit: Twitter@ImranKhanPTI
Having endured months of legal trouble and threats of imprisonment, Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan has been given protected bail by the supreme court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023.
He was first arrested on March 9, only finding out that this was going to happen on the TV. Paramilitary police arrested Khan in an alleged corruption case, in what his party called an abduction.
Khan became prime minister in 2018, with some saying he was installed by the military, a claim which both sides deny. Whilst in office his relationship with the military soured.
Khan doesn’t blame the military directly but one man, General Asim Munir who he believes to be behind his current legal troubles. Justuju posted this video on Mr Khan on Twitter saying:
“During Pakistan’s darkest hour, when injustice and fascism are on the rise and the rule of gun and power reigns supreme, Imran Khan still has the guts to point the finger at the main culprit i.e., the (Cheif Of Army Staff) COAS.”
The former Pakistani cricket hero and prime minister was removed from office in 2022 following a vote of no-confidence and poor results in opinion polls.
Since then he stayed politically active, with his party Tehreek-e-Insaf triumphing in Pujab byelections. He organised marches from Lahore to Islamabad to demand an early general election in 2022. During this time he has managed to avoid charges of terrorism and an assassination attempt.
Yesterday, May 12, Khan was again arrested by the military as he appeared in front of three chief justices of the supreme court. They went on to describe his arrest as invalid and unlawful but he was unable to leave court due to the presence of security staff.
He was reported by Reuters as saying: “I must say I expected this from our judiciary because the only hope now left – the only thin line between a banana republic and a democracy – is the judiciary,” to journalists at the court.
