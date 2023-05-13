Fantom and Filecoin prices pull back, Tradecurve.io presale to offer bigger growth

By Guest Writer • 13 May 2023 • 9:41

As Fantom (FTM) and Filecoin (FIL) prices experience a slight pullback, investors are turning their attention to Tradecurve (TCRV). Tradecurve.io is impressing market watchers with its presale performance, underscoring the potential of its all-in-one hybrid trading exchange platform. Let’s take a closer look at these three projects and explore how they’re shaking up the crypto landscape.

Tradecurve (TCRV)

Tradecurve is developing a hybrid trading exchange that allows users to trade diverse assets, such as stocks, currencies, commodities, and indices, all from a single account. The best part? Users simply register with an email and connect their DeFi wallets — there is no need for KYC/AML or other onboarding processes with Tradecurve.

Tradecurve removes the barrier to entry for investors looking for an anonymous way to access a vast range of markets, allowing them to trade in complete privacy and with minimal effort. Furthermore, Tradecurve is focusing on providing users with low-latency trading, making it easier and faster to execute trades than ever before.

Tradecurve gives access to a range of sophisticated trading tools. For example, users can subscribe to Tradecurve’s AI trading tool, which provides automated trading strategies and advanced analytics for increased profits.

Tradecurve’s ecosystem is fuelled by its native token, TCRV. Owning TCRV opens up a world of benefits, from copy trading to the ability to stake tokens for passive income. Holders can also enjoy VIP status, access to a trading academy in the metaverse, and the advantage of reduced trading and subscription fees.

The TCRV token can be purchased for discounts during the ongoing Tradecurve presale phase. The current price of $0.10 represents a bargain when you consider that analysts are predicting TCRV to reach prices of up to $10.00 when it hits tier-1 exchanges later this year.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is a high-performance, scalable decentralised platform that takes a unique approach by using DAG technology to process transactions in parallel. This approach allowed Fantom (FTM) to gain widespread appeal among the crypto community, with Fantom (FTM) quickly reaching a market cap of over $1 billion in the first year of its launch.

However, in the past few months, the price of Fantom (FTM) has pulled back from its all-time high of $3.48 and is currently trading at around $0.36. Part of the blame can be attributed to the recent bear market and weak investor sentiment, but it’s also appearing that some Fantom (FTM) investors have been switching to newer projects like Tradecurve.

The charts reveal that selling momentum has been increasing as Fantom (FTM) drops out of a Symmetrical Triangle pattern. In fact, Fantom (FTM) dropped 10% in a matter of days as investors rushed to sell the Fantom (FTM) token as it broke under the $0.40 support.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralised storage network that rewards miners with an incentive for providing secure and efficient storage solutions. The Filecoin (FIL) project started off strong with an impressive ICO presale performance that saw the Filecoin (FIL) team raise over $200 million.

However, Filecoin (FIL) has struggled to retain its bullish momentum in recent months, with the token dropping a steep 98% since Filecoin (FIL) had a market cap of $11.8 billion in April 2021. This huge sell-off is rumored to be caused by a lack of adoption and development from the Filecoin (FIL) team following their successful ICO.

Filecoin (FIL) seems to be in freefall, as the price of Filecoin (FIL) has fallen by another 8% in the last 24 hours. Analysts now predict that Filecoin (FIL) could trade as low as $2.50 in the near future if a major catalyst doesn’t appear soon.

For more information about $TCRV presale tokens:

Website: https://tradecurve.io/

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido