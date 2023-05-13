From zero to hero: How Big Eyes Coin’s presale trumps Love Hate Inu and Solana

By Guest Writer • 13 May 2023 • 11:30

A successful crypto presale can be a promising sign for the future of cryptocurrency in the market. It indicates that the project has garnered significant interest and support from early investors who are willing to put their money behind it. The success of a presale can lead to increased demand and liquidity for the token once it is listed on exchanges, which in turn can drive up the price. Therefore, this article will compare and analyse the presale of Big Eyes Coin(BIG) with Love Hate Inu and Solana.

From ICO to all-time high: How Solana rose to prominence

Solana is a blockchain platform that was developed in 2017 to address the scalability, security, and decentralisation issues that Ethereum was facing. Solana uses the unique blend of delegated proof of stake and proof of history, to enable faster transactions on the network.

The Solana network is powered by its native token called SOL which was launched in 2020. But before launch, SOL tokens were made available on the Coinlist platform for ICO.

During the public sale, 8 million SOL tokens were allocated at a price of $0.22, and the Solana project team managed to sell all the tokens within a day, raising 1.76 million dollars. The private sale also raised 25.55 million dollars in SOL token sales.

The successful presale has attracted many investors to the Solana network, driving demand for SOL. After the launch in 2020, the SOL reached its all-time high value of $260.06 in the following year.

As of writing, the SOL token was trading at $21.71 with a market capitalisation of over 8 billion dollars.

Make your voice heard with Love Hate Inu

People’s opinions can influence public discourse and shape societal attitudes and behaviors. In a democratic society, the opinions of individuals are crucial as they contribute to the formation of policies and laws that affect the community as a whole.

Therefore, To facilitate the expression of people’s opinions, Love Hate Inu, a newly launched meme-coin, has developed a voting platform. The vote2earn protocol operates on the blockchain, ensuring a transparent, secure, and unbiased voting process. However, users will need to purchase LHINU tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the Love Hate Inu ecosystem, to participate in the voting process. The users can also submit new poll ideas.

After voting, users will receive rewards such as metaverse assets and unique NFT discount codes. Users can also enhance their voting power by staking more coins. The project has raised more than 10 million dollars in presale so far.

BIG things are coming: Join the BIG League with Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin is a new addition to the growing meme-coin market. It is powered by its native token called BIG, which is built on the Ethereum blockchain. The presale of this new project was launched in August 2022 and raised more than a million dollars in just four days. Since then, the Big Eyes Coin presale has been a huge success, raising over 35 million dollars.

Big Eyes Coin places a high value on community development. Hence, to strengthen the community, the project team is planning to create a Sushi crew where NFT holders can secure a spot. The platform has also demonstrated its social responsibility by pledging to donate 5% of the total token supply to ocean conservation efforts.

Big Eyes Coin has ambitious plans to develop a Spurr store for buying and selling digital assets. The project team is also working on unique and exclusive NFTs to expand their market beyond the cryptocurrency space.

The BIG Team is now offering a 300% bonus to anyone who uses the END 300 code to purchase Big Eyes Coin before the presale ends on June 3rd. To sweeten the deal, BIG Eyes Coin has also released Loot Boxes filled with BIG gifts.

To sum up, the presale of Big Eyes Coin has been a resounding success, enabling more than a 400% increase from its initial price. The project team’s focus on community development and social responsibility further enhances its appeal. The ambitious goals for expansion beyond the cryptocurrency space and the 300% bonus offer and Loot Boxes also make it a potential investment option for crypto investors.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido