Massive threat to Spanish flights this summer as airlines plan strike action

By John Ensor • 13 May 2023 • 0:47

Spanish pilot union plan strike action. Image: Aerovista Luchtfotografie/Shutterstock.com

Travellers to Spain could face a turbulent time this summer with many Spanish airlines threatening industrial action over the holiday season.

According to a report in The Daily Express, Friday, May 12, Britons travelling to Spain could face travel misery as over a dozen airlines are considering a walkout.

The Spanish airline pilot union SEPLA are considering a series of fresh strikes this summer in a move that could affect lots of holidaymakers.

If SEPLA decides to go ahead with industrial action it could heavily impact many airlines including, Ryanair, easyJet, Vueling, Jet2 and Norwegian.

In addition, Iberia, Iberia Express, Air Nostrum, Air Europa, Swiftair, Plus Ultra, Eurowings and Evelop, are at high risk of being impacted.

SEPLA is concerned that the current strike action being taken is proving ineffectual, as Spanish legislation demands a minimum service even on strike days, which cancels out the impact of industrial action.

For instance, when Air Nostrum and Air Europa called for a strike, 90 per cent of flights still ran to schedule. In reality, this has meant that out of 80 flights only around 18 – 20 were subject to cancellation.

Javier Fernandez-Picazo is the secretary general of SEPLA and said yesterday that strikes were definitely something they were considering.

SEPLA is trying to get others to join them, such as air traffic control and cabin crew, arguing that government legislation has ruined the ‘constitutional right to strike.’ In effect it has watered down the impact of strikes meaning airline chiefs felt no obligation to negotiate with their employees.

Manuel Reyes is Chief delegate of SEPLA for Air Nostrum, said it was ‘inconceivable’ that the Government lets airlines ‘hide behind abusive minimum service.’

SEPLA has announced fresh strikes on May 22, 23, 25, 26, 29 and 30. Also, on June 1 and 2 at all airports in Spain, and warned that more strikes will follow if a satisfactory agreement was not reached.

UK travellers could also expect more delays once at the airport if fewer staff are available to stamp their passports.