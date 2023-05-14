Chelsea reach agreement to appoint new manager

By Chris King • 14 May 2023 • 15:36

Image of Chelsea sign outside Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Google maps - Nur Nadhihah Mohd Nasser

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to be the club’s next manager.

According to BBC Sport, the Argentine 51-year-old former Tottenham boss is expected to take the role at the end of the season. He will become the sixth permanent manager at Stamford Bridge in the last five years.

Frank Lampard is currently looking after the players in the role of interim manager following the sacking of Graham Potter in early April.

The team has endured a spell of just one win in the last 11 matches, including eight defeats, and are languishing in 11th spot in the table. Hopes of qualifying for any European football next season appear to be well out of their reach now.

Their hopes of a successful Champions League run came to an abrupt end at the hands of Real Madrid in the quarter-final stage.

Pochettion was the favourite to land the Chelsea job after former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann turned down the opportunity to replace Potter.

He has been out of work since the summer of 2022 after parting company with Ligue 1 giants PSG. Prior to managing Spurs, Pochettino was in charge at Southampton. In March of this year, he rejected an offer to rejoin Tottenham after they fired Antonio Conte.