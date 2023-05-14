By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 17:08

Child rushed by air ambulance after falling out of car on UK motorway Image: Flyby Photography Shutterstock.com

Police in Essex said a child has been taken to the hospital after officers were rushed to the scene along with an air ambulance

A child has been rushed to the hospital after he reportedly fell out of a moving car in the UK.

According to official reports cited by the Sun, the incident happened on Sunday, May 14, as officers were called to the scene of the incident on the A127 slip road, before 11.30 am.

Police were informed that a child had been injured on the road and an air ambulance was also rushed to the scene..

Sources stated that it is believed that the child was injured after he fell out of a moving car, while enquiries are being conducted into the case.

A statement by Essex Police said, “Officers were called to the A127 slip road of the M25 near Junction 29 shortly before 11:30 am following reports of a child being injured on the road”.

They also stated that “Air ambulance were in attendance and the child has been taken to hospital, adding, “Their injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing”.

“The slip road remains closed whilst officers are on the scene,” the police statement said.

They concluded, “Those in traffic are asked to remain in their vehicles for their own safety.”