‘I was abused at 12’ claims Rebekah Vardy

By Max Greenhalgh • 14 May 2023 • 11:22

Rebekah Vardy - Image Feature Flash Agency / Shutterstock.com

Vardy claims she was sexually abused aged 12 and says Jehovah’s Witness church covered it up.

Wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, Rebekah has claimed she was sexually abused as a 12-year-old and the Jehovah’s Witness Church her family belonged to covered it up.

The revelations came as part of a new documentary on Channel 4 interviewing former Jehovah’s Witnesses and discussing the alleged “dangerous” culture inside the religion.

Speaking exclusively to The Mail on Sunday the WAG said: ‘People are manipulated, brainwashed, it’s coercive behaviour and it is handed down from generation to generation. Once you’re in it, it’s so hard to see the bigger picture, which is that it’s wrong and immoral.

‘I spent my childhood fearful, being told we were going to die in Armageddon if we didn’t pray enough. I felt I had to constantly strive for perfection so that God would not be angry with me.”

Vardy was recently in the news after her court case with fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney in the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial.

Vardy sued Rooney for libel, with the case going to trial in May 2022. On 29 July 2022, the court dismissed Vardy’s claim on the basis that Rooney’s statements were substantially true and Vardy was ordered to pay Rooney’s legal fees.

The trial was later dramatised into a television programme and stage show.