‘I was abused at 12’ claims Rebekah Vardy

By Max Greenhalgh • 14 May 2023 • 11:22
Rebekah Vardy - Image Feature Flash Agency / Shutterstock.com
Vardy claims she was sexually abused aged 12 and says Jehovah’s Witness church covered it up.
Wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, Rebekah has claimed she was sexually abused as a 12-year-old and the Jehovah’s Witness Church her family belonged to covered it up.
The revelations came as part of a new documentary on Channel 4 interviewing former Jehovah’s Witnesses and discussing the alleged “dangerous” culture inside the religion.
Speaking exclusively to The Mail on Sunday the WAG said: ‘People are manipulated, brainwashed, it’s coercive behaviour and it is handed down from generation to generation. Once you’re in it, it’s so hard to see the bigger picture, which is that it’s wrong and immoral.
‘I spent my childhood fearful, being told we were going to die in Armageddon if we didn’t pray enough. I felt I had to constantly strive for perfection so that God would not be angry with me.”
Vardy was recently in the news after her court case with fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney in the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial.
Vardy sued Rooney for libel, with the case going to trial in May 2022. On 29 July 2022, the court dismissed Vardy’s claim on the basis that Rooney’s statements were substantially true and Vardy was ordered to pay Rooney’s legal fees.
The trial was later dramatised into a television programme and stage show.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.