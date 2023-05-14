Lisbon named best value European holiday

By Max Greenhalgh • 14 May 2023 • 9:09

Source: Pixabay/LauraRinke

Portuguese capital named best value destination in Europe.

A study by the Post Office Travel Money City Costs Barometer has named Lisbon as the best-value location for a city break on the continent.

Lisbon has been called ‘the city of seven hills’, and is perched across a bumpy landscape on the country’s western coastline.

One of the oldest cities in the world and according to legend Lisbon was founded by Ulysses on his journey back from the Trojan War.

Head of travel money at the Post Office, Laura Plunkett said: “The increased price of accommodation could add hundreds of pounds to the overall cost of a holiday, so travellers need to budget carefully for this.

“We also advise checking costs for meals, drinks and sightseeing before booking, as these are items that most city-break tourists will incur. As this year’s barometer shows, there are wide variations in costs between cities and people who are prepared to swap destinations can make their pounds stretch much further by choosing a cheaper capital like Lisbon or Vilnius.”

Vilnius, rated top value city in the same survey in 2019 and 2020, was runner-up to Lisbon – just 25p more expensive for the barometer items. Two other past winners – Krakow (£251) and Athens (£262) – were highlighted for good value.