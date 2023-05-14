Looking for Crypto Tokens with utility? Check Out Ethereum, Internet Computer & Big Eyes Coin!

By Guest Writer • 14 May 2023 • 11:30

Cryptocurrencies have garnered significant attention in the past few days, with new coins seemingly popping out of the blue. Some currencies are just investment vehicles, while others have carved out a niche as utility tokens that serve a specific purpose within the blockchain ecosystem. These ‘use case’ coins have real-world applications that go beyond simply serving as a store of value.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow and evolve, it is important to stay informed about the various use cases and benefits of different cryptocurrencies. This article will explore three cryptocurrencies that provide unique utilities and are making an impact on their respective industries.

The Ethos of Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is a blockchain system founded by Vitalik Buterin in 2014. It allows for the execution of decentralised smart contracts and serves as a platform for several other cryptocurrencies.

One of Ethereum’s key innovations was the development of smart contracts (computer programs that execute agreements between parties on the internet). These smart contracts reduce the need for intermediaries, making transactions more reliable and reducing costs.

In 2022, Ethereum went through The Merge, transitioning from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. The Shanghai Upgrade, the biggest update since The Merge, allows ETH-stakers to unstake and withdraw their rewards from the Beacon Chain.

Investing in Ethereum has proven to be a wise decision. The project raised over $18 million in its presale, with Ethereum’s price initially being $0.311. The current price of Ethereum has increased significantly to $1,900 as of May 2023, providing investors with a substantial return on their investment.

Going on the Internet Computer (ICP)

The Internet Computer (ICP) is a type of blockchain that can be used to build any online system or service, including demanding web social media, without needing traditional IT such as cloud computing services.

The ICP token has three main utilities. Firstly, ICP provides a source of ‘cycles’ that are burned to power computation. Secondly, ICP can be staked in the Network Nervous System DAO, which governs the Internet Computer blockchain, creating voting neurons that generate voting rewards. Thirdly, ICP plays the role of a store of value, allowing users to invest in decentralisation sales run by Web 3.0 services.

The Internet Computer blockchain allows for greater control by users and more opportunities for tokenisation. Users become both owners and part of the team that runs them, which is a fundamental update to the traditional formula of social networks.

Win Big Prizes with Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the latest ERC-20 meme token taking the world by storm. The cat meme token has raised $35.6 million so far in its presale and plans to launch on June 15th in a BIG way.

Unlike other meme tokens, Big Eyes Coin wants its token to have some utility. A casino is on the way on the Big Eyes roadmap and allows the CatCrew to put their BIG to great use and win big in the process. Big Eyes Coin also provides its community with fun events, loot boxes, mintable NFT cards, and cuteness.

The Big Eyes Coin presale ends in less than 30 days, on June 3rd, so this is your final chance to buy the coin at the low, low price of $0.0001. If you act fast, you get a 300% bonus on your BIG or loot box purchase when you apply the code END300.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

