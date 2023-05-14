By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 21:52

Man breaks world record after living underwater for the longest time Photo: Adrien-Ledeul Shutterstock.com

Dr. Joseph Dituri has broken the world record after he has been living underwater for over 74 days and aims to complete 100 days.

A man in the US has broken a world record on Sunday, May 14, after he has been living underwater for over 74 days.

Joseph Dituri now holds the record for the longest time anyone has lived under ambient pressure and he made this announcement on Twitter in a post that said, “Today I broke the world record for living underwater. The curiosity for discovery has led me here.”

Today I broke the world record for living underwater. The curiosity for discovery has led me here. My goal from day 1 has been to inspire generations to come, interview scientists who study life undersea and learn how the human body functions in extreme environments. ~Ad mare pic.twitter.com/bT0wndmMx9 — Joseph Dituri, Ph.D. (@drdeepsea) May 14, 2023

He added, “My goal from day one has been to inspire generations to come, interview scientists who study life undersea and learn how the human body functions in extreme environments.”

Dituri has been living at Jules´Undersea Lodge, which is located at a 30-foot-deep lagoon in the Florida Keys, as per Mail Online.

He now aims to stay in the lodge until June and complete 100 days, while he accomplishes a mission named Project Neptune 100.

Two people, including Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain, held the previous record, as they lived in the same facility for a period of 73 days, two hours, and 34 minutes.