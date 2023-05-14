By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 18:21
MMA fighter shot dead by police after violent bar fight
Image: Mauro Chaulet Shutterstock.com
Professional MMA fighter Mauro Chaulet from Brazil has been shot dead by the military police after he reportedly had an altercation at a bar
MMA fighter Mauro Chaulet has been killed after he was shot dead by a police officer, following an altercation at a bar.
According to SportsKeeda, the incident happened in Porto Alegre in Brazil around midnight, after a female companion of the 34-year-old became involved in an argument with another woman, who was accompanied by a military police officer.
The officer was reportedly off duty at the time and the incident got aggravated further after a gun was pulled out by him at the Aum Bar in the Floresta neighbourhood.
As per the local media, Chaulet shot the officer in the groin, after he disarmed him and was then shot himself in the back, while his female companion was shot in the stomach twice.
Chaulet then reportedly tried to drive away from the scene and was then chased by the police.
He was then shot dead at the scene after his car crashed into another vehicle at Rua Almirante Barroso.
Both the military police officer and Chaulet´s companion were rushed to the hospital and are now out of danger.
A statement of the police officer who chased Chaulet said that the MMA fighter had opened fire first.
However, the woman who accompanied him, said that the police officer who chased Chaulet, shot him, as soon as his car crashed.
She also claims that Chaulet was unarmed at the time.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.