PAT WARS, TurboToad climbing Shiba Inu’s heights — New Meme Coin giants are more than just regular tokens

One day, an artist took a gamble with ChatGPT. The result was something he, nor anyone else, might have foreseen. TurboToad (TURBO) was the result, which has now surged 2000% in value. Can it reach the heights of meme coin titan Shiba Inu (SHIB), or will PAT WARS (PAW), a new meme coin, get there quicker.

TurboToad is an AI-Generated Crypto Coin

In the vast and unpredictable realm of the internet economy, one artist took a gamble on the realms of “ChatGPT” and “memecoins” and struck gold with an innovative project known as TurboToad. Rhett Mankind, based in Melbourne (real name: Rhett Dashwood), has been involved in the digital art space for many years and eagerly embraced the NFT revolution. His artwork was even featured in Sotheby’s “Natively Digital” sale earlier this year, albeit selling for a price below the initial estimate.

Following his ventures into creating AI-generated artwork inspired by the likes of Beeples and XCOPYs, Mankind contemplated another endeavour in the realm of “digital performance art” utilising AI. As an almost jesting idea, he turned to ChatGPT to guide him through the process of launching a “successful memecoin” on a modest budget of $69. Through his Twitter account, Mankind announced his intention to follow all the steps suggested by the AI assistant, allowing his followers to participate in decision-making by voting whenever choices arose.

Surprisingly, the plan worked. Over the course of four days starting from April 23, Mankind relied on ChatGPT to provide him with instructions for launching a memecoin, diligently adhering to each step. This involved generating an enticing name for the coin from options presented by ChatGPT, writing and publishing the TurboToad white paper, coding the project’s foundation, and finally releasing 69 billion tokens onto the blockchain, with 9 billion reserved for himself.

Could PAT WARS catch fire in the same way?

In a galaxy not so far away, the crypto force has been shaken to its core. A formidable contender has emerged, determined to ascend as the supreme Grand-Master of meme coins. Enter PAT WARS, currently in its padawan stages, has recently embarked on its presale journey. Brace yourselves, as this could be the latest meme coin sensation that captures the attention of astute investors.

Legend tells of four Jedi cats who stumbled upon an ancient prophecy, foretelling the rise of extraordinary power—a digital currency known as PAT WARS. This newfound force possesses the potential to cease the relentless battles waged among meme coins and restore harmony to the realm. With a vision of decentralisation, inclusivity, and community ownership, PAT WARS aims to forge a new path.

At its core, PAT WARS is on a mission to bring balance to the cryptocurrency universe through an innovative, user-centric platform. Guided by the force of NFTs, this aspiring Grand-Master seeks to cultivate a thriving and vibrant community, moulding it in accordance with its own unique vision. As part of its strategy, PAT WARS will develop and seamlessly integrate exclusive PAT WARS NFTs into its platform, fuelling creativity and fostering engagement.

Empowering its community, PAT WARS invites participants to become true masters of their own financial galaxy.

With its noble cause and visionary approach, PAT WARS aspires to bring forth a new era of balance in the cryptocurrency cosmos. As this star rises on the horizon, igniting the imaginations of eager investors, the potential for PAT WARS to become a force to be reckoned with in the meme coin universe is strong.

Can either of them reach Shiba Inu’s Heights?

Inevitably, whenever a meme coin emerges, there’s always a pondering as to how far it can go. Both TurboToad and PAT WARS would have aspirations of reaching Shiba Inu’s heights. Can this be done?

The answer is yes, as anything is possible in an industry built on shifting sands. Things change constantly, and forecasts sometimes are insufficient. Shiba Inu has been very successful since its inception in 2020, but if PAT WARS was to enjoy a good presale, it would set itself up to begin scaling the heights and meet Shiba Inu at its peak glory. To get anywhere within the radius of Shiba Inu, some may consider this very successful.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

