Presale picks of Q2: Join the movement with DogeMiyagi, Pikamoon, and RobotEra

By Guest Writer • 14 May 2023 • 12:30

The year is advancing, and we are now in the second quarter. This creates another opportunity for investors to scope out exciting new projects that they can support. When we come to the world of crypto investments, it is a known fact that presales are the preferred way to go.

Presales in the cryptocurrency world have become increasingly popular over the years, and for good reason. They offer investors the chance to purchase tokens or coins at a discounted rate before they hit the market. This can lead to potentially significant profits, as the value of the tokens or coins may increase once they hit the open market.

So today, get ready to discover the hottest new crypto coins in their presales that are taking the cryptocurrency market by storm in this quarter! It is down to – Dogemiyagi (MIYAGI), Pikamoon (PIKA), and RobotEra (TARO).

DogeMiyagi – Join the coolest family in crypto while you still can!

DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI), founded by Mr Dogemiyagi, has built a thriving community around its MIYAGI token, which is more than just a meme coin. The project is entirely community-driven, decentralized, and secure, making it a force to be reckoned with in the meme coin world.

Beyond just being a digital wallet, DogeMiyagi emphasizes peace and prosperity while providing daily rewards, NFTs, and a vibrant sense of community. This project is a great choice for investors who place a high priority on sustainability because it is totally eco-friendly and runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Pikamoon – Creating your own empire

As various projects started P2E games as a new and creative approach to making buying cryptocurrency more enjoyable for everyone, gaming has grown to play a significant role in the cryptocurrency industry.

Pikamoon (PIKA) is one such project. It hopes to create the most sophisticated 3D metaverse in the world for photorealistic graphics and immersive experiences. With a significant focus on community, players can create their own empires, collect amazing characters, and battle their way up the ranks.

There’s also an opportunity to earn money while playing, whether it’s fighting for NFTs or completing missions to earn PIKA. With a dedicated core team working hard to build a state-of-the-art metaverse, Pikamoon is on the path to becoming the best GameFi crypto.

RobotEra – A hub for gaming and NFT trading

RobotEra (TARO) is a P2E game platform that allows players to earn tokens by completing challenges as customisable robots on the planet TARO. But what sets RobotEra apart is that users can trade their own robot avatars on the market for profit, as they function as NFTs.

The game is designed as an open world with loads to do, making it worth playing even without the ability to earn tokens. As the presale nears the end of stage 1, the price of TARO will continue to increase.

At the moment, the project has managed to raise over $1,230,000 in its presale.

Final Thoughts

DogeMiyagi, Pikamoon and RobotEra all represent an intriguing corner of the cryptocurrency world. Although they may not be the most technically advanced projects, their cultural appeal and community support have helped them achieve a level of success that is hard to ignore.

So, if you’re looking to buy crypto and want to be a part of these exciting presales, DogeMiyagi, Pikamoon, and RobotEra are definitely worth considering.

DogeMiyagi:

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido