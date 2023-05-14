Price Prediction: Polkadot and Avalanche, Tradecurve.io is surpassing the competition

By Guest Writer • 14 May 2023 • 9:45

Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) are currently trading below their expected average rates in 2023. Meanwhile new altcoin Tradecurve (TCRV), a new hybrid exchange is set to reward investors with more than 50x gains.

Summary

Polkadot (DOT) trading below the expected price

Avalanche upgrade may boost the token’s price

Tradecurve is rising to the top with unique features

Polkadot (DOT) trading below the expected price

Polkadot is an open-source sharded multichain protocol that connects and secures a network of specialised blockchains. DOT facilitates the cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types, not just tokens, thereby allowing blockchains to be interoperable with each other.

As of press time, Polkadot (DOT) is trading at $5.80, which is a 13% drop in the past seven days. Also, it has dropped by 2% in the last month. Judging from Changelly’s Polkadot (DOT) price prediction, the token is expected to trade at an average rate of $8.01 in 2023. This means there is room to reach more highs this year.

Avalanche upgrade may boost the token’s price

Avalanche is a popular Ethereum rival for building decentralised applications and custom blockchain networks. According to a report by FXS, the Avalanche (AVAX) token price is holding strong at $17 despite crashing by nearly 20% in five days.

The report also revealed that AVAX may recover soon following the anticipated Cortina upgrade, which will enable exchanges to easily support the Avalanche X-Chain used by the protocol to send and receive funds.

Additionally, there has been an increase in activities in the Avalanche mainnet. As of the time of writing, over 600k addresses are active on the network, representing about 18% of all the 3.34 million addresses that hold AVAX. This signifies a bullish sentiment as holders are expecting a massive rally out of the upcoming upgrade.

Tradecurve is rising to the top with unique features

Tradecurve is the newest player in the trading exchange space, with the aim of providing the ultimate user experience by bringing together the best aspects of centralised and decentralised exchanges.

Users will be able to access a range of assets, including stocks, forex, and commodities with their email address and crypto wallets without the need for KYC.

This DeFi approach to trading enables users to trade global asset classes privately without the restrictions imposed on them by their jurisdictions.

Some of the exclusive features of the Tradecurve platform will include:

Access to leveraged products , starting from 500:1 leverage.

, starting from 500:1 leverage. Automated Trading & AI – for optimal trading outcomes.

for optimal trading outcomes. Copy Trading – enabling professional traders to monetise their success by letting investors copy their trades for a subscription fee.

enabling professional traders to monetise their success by letting investors copy their trades for a subscription fee. Academy – a space where new traders can learn about trading strategies and techniques.

TCRV, is the utility token of the platform and provides users with discounts on trading fees, staking rewards, and more.

You can purchase TCRV tokens during the ongoing public presale. Experts predict that this token will experience a massive 50x price growth soon and outperform key players like DOT and AVAX.

Don’t hesitate, subscribe to the Tradecurve presale and be a part of the future of trading.

For more information regarding Tradecurve’s Presale see links below:

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up

Website: https://tradecurve.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido