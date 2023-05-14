By Guest Writer • 14 May 2023 • 13:18

Still smiling after seven testing days Credit: Chris Grenfell

TWO athletes Chris Grenfell and Jansen Riley have just completed what they refer to as the Magnificent Seven for charity.

May 7, Marbella was awash with top athletes taking part in the Iron Man triathlon contest which consisted of a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21km run which certainly requires determination, a strong will and hugely impressive athleticism.

This wasn’t enough for this pair of friends as they decided to repeat the feat not once but six more times, following the same distances each of the following days until they finally completed their seventh triathlon on the afternoon of Saturday May 14.

Each of them covered 13.3km swimming, 630km by bicycle and 147km running with help from a number of friends who joined them for various parts of their test.

Monda resident Chris hopes to have raised at least €7,000 which will be donated to Saca la Tongue a la ALS which is a non-profit association that fights against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis known in English as Motor Neurone Disease.

To find out how to add your own donation visit Christopher Grenfell’s Facebook page.