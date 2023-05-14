Unusual campaign

By Guest Writer • 14 May 2023 • 13:42
Prime Minister Edi Rama explained his strategy
Credit: Edi Rama Twitter
THE local elections in Albania took place on Sunday May 14 and The Socialist Party of Albania had made an impressive move by allocating part of their campaign budget to plant trees in every city across the country.
Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama stated that his and his party’s aim is to seed the future for the generations to come, by leaving something good behind after these elections.
Thus, the slogan “Only Forward. Never Backwards.”
He added that citizens are tired of negativity and harsh rhetoric in every election campaign, and that his party doesn’t need to pollute the social environment of the citizens of Albania with all the shouting, the bullying, and the political games, unlike his opponents. Instead, the party is taking a long-term view, demonstrating a commitment to the well-being of Albanian citizens.
“We have decided to have a minimal appearance of large screens, pompous scenes, and advertising materials,” Rama explained at the campaign launching event. “We want to set a good example on how a campaign doesn’t have to leave a trail of trash, pollution, and negativity behind.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.