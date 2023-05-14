Unusual campaign

By Guest Writer • 14 May 2023 • 13:42

Prime Minister Edi Rama explained his strategy Credit: Edi Rama Twitter

THE local elections in Albania took place on Sunday May 14 and The Socialist Party of Albania had made an impressive move by allocating part of their campaign budget to plant trees in every city across the country.

Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama stated that his and his party’s aim is to seed the future for the generations to come, by leaving something good behind after these elections.

Thus, the slogan “Only Forward. Never Backwards.”

He added that citizens are tired of negativity and harsh rhetoric in every election campaign, and that his party doesn’t need to pollute the social environment of the citizens of Albania with all the shouting, the bullying, and the political games, unlike his opponents. Instead, the party is taking a long-term view, demonstrating a commitment to the well-being of Albanian citizens.

“We have decided to have a minimal appearance of large screens, pompous scenes, and advertising materials,” Rama explained at the campaign launching event. “We want to set a good example on how a campaign doesn’t have to leave a trail of trash, pollution, and negativity behind.”