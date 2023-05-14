By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 20:08

WEATHER: Temperatures in Spain to drop as more rain expected in some parts Image: Christian Müller Shutterstock.com

Rainfall is expected to continue across northern parts of Spain on Monday, May 15, while strong wind and waves are forecasted in the east and the Canary Islands.

The rains will persist across the northern parts of Spain, while the wind and waves will put several parts of the east and the Canary Islands at risk,

According to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, the weather will continue to be spring-like and similar to this Sunday, May 14.

AEMET forecasts cited by Telecinco, suggest that on Monday, May 15, cloudy or overcast skies will prevail in the extreme north of the peninsula and the upper Ebro region.

Rain and showers could extend to the northern area, while storms and hail could also be expected in certain parts.

Cloudy intervals are also forecasted in the east of Cataluña and the Balearic Islands, with the possibility of scattered showers.

Low clouds are expected in the north of the Canary Islands and the snow level in the Peninsula will be at 1,800/2,000 metres, dropping to 1,500/1,600 metres in the north, and will be higher than 2,000 metres in the central area.

The provinces of Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Castellón and Tarragona will be on yellow alert for wind, while the Balearic Islands, Girona, and Tarragona will have a yellow warning due to strong waves.

In the case of the Canary Islands, the alert will also be for coastal phenomena in Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Tenerife).

Northeasterly winds of 50 to 61 km/h (Force 7) are forecasted in the southeast of Tenerife, and in the west and southeast of Gran Canaria.

Daytime temperatures will fall this Monday in large parts of the northern half of Spain and will rise in the south and Mediterranean area.

However, night-time temperatures will almost remain the same.