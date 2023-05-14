Woman jailed in Spain for stabbing her cousin to death 

By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 23:02

A court in Spain has sentenced a woman to five years in prison for stabbing her cousin to death in Pont de Vilomara.

A woman had been sentenced to five years in prison in Spain after she stabbed her cousin to death.

According to official reports cited by 20Minutes, the incident happened in de Pont de Vilomara i Rocafort, in the province of Barcelona, as the accused killed her cousin after stabbing her 45 times.

The sentence was announced by the Barcelona High Court this week after the incident happened in 2020.

The court found that in May 2020 the woman went to live at her cousin’s house.

Then on July 2, 2020, at around 8.30 am, she attacked her with a knife while she was resting in her room.

The woman has been convicted of manslaughter and the sentence includes a restraining order that also prohibits her from communicating with the victim’s children.

She has also been ordered to compensate them with €74,391 and €136,306, as per the court document.