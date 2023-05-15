By Max Greenhalgh • 15 May 2023 • 8:59

11-year-old boy tasered by police in Scotland Credit: ShepherdMedia/Pixabay.com

Boy tasered after a stand-off with police at a holiday park in Ayr.

Police have tasered an 11-year-old boy after he was brandishing a blade at them during a stand-off at a holiday park outside of Ayr in Scotland.

The incident is being investigated by police watchdogs.

The eyewitness said: “The boy was brandishing a knife and was repeatedly asked to drop it.”

“Officers were bearing down on him and it seemed like he was in panic mode. Even though the Taser was aimed at him it was still disturbing when it was actually fired.

“The lad was badly shaken up and screaming out in pain and shock.”

Police were called to the Craig Tara holiday park following reports of a schoolboy with a bladed weapon wandering the grounds.

Following a short confrontation in which the child refused to put the knife down and swore at police officers, a police officer approached the child and shots him with his Taser gun.

Joanne Smith, of NSPCC Scotland, described the incident as ‘extremely concerning’ as she urged police to revise the practice of using Tasers on under-18s.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “This incident was resolved with no serious injuries. There was no risk to the wider public.”