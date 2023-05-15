Aave (AAVE) and Sandbox (SAND) plunges, as Sparklo (SPRK) presale is picking up steam

By Guest Writer • 15 May 2023 • 15:41

Cryptocurrency is here to stay for the long haul, so it may be a good idea to consider it as a new asset class. It’s, however, not advisable to go on the market blindsided. You need to understand the market and know when to buy and what to avoid, particularly with the recently witnessed bearish market. Far from that, we have Sparklo, whose presale stage is steaming up. Let’s look at some attributes that make this presale gem stand out and the reasons why Sandbox (SAND) and Aave (AAVE) are tanking the market.

Sparklo (SPRK), providing greater financial inclusion

SPRK will be the first alternative investment option that allows traders and investors to fractionally mint NFTs representing real luxury assets. Investors can invest or trade fractionally or wholly without needing third-party intermediaries. With blockchain technology, Sparklo will accurately reduce lengthy transaction delays and transaction fees.

Moreover, SPRK has partnered with jewellery stores to help bring exclusive products to the market at affordable prices. Far from that, the blockchain’s decentralised architecture will ensure a safe and transparent transaction. How so? Using cryptographic methods, it’ll make all transactions tamper-proof and immutable once it’s recorded on the blockchain. This way, investors can be confident that their funds are secure. Moreover, SPRK has completed all audits—Audit by Interfi Network as well as Know Your Customer to further increase the platform’s security.

According to our research, the Sparklo project represents one of the most significant investment opportunities in 2023, due to its predicted 1,500% growth by analysts. Anyone with access to the internet can access this platform, ensuring that investors who were once limited to investing in precious metals through conventional methods now have an opportunity to do so. Currently, Sparklo is at stage two presale, going for $0.022. Therefore, the time to buy is now!

Does Aave (AAVE) have a future?

Aave (AAVE) was popular as it allowed investors to make financial deals directly. Many investors thought that the future of Crypto was DeFi and invested heavily in Aave (AAVE) after its launch. Now, it’s totally a different story, as Aave (AAVE) has been dropping on the market.

It’s, however, showing some fighting chance, as Aave (AAVE) has registered an uptrend in the last 7 days. Aave (AAVE) has shown major potential lately. But we don’t know if the uptrend will last. It’s better to settle for ones that’ll have organic growth.

Will Sandbox (SAND) ever reach the $1 mark in 2023?

With its bearish market rating, it’s quite difficult to come out rightly to say that Sandbox (SAND) will reach $1 in 2023. The sentiment score was derived by looking at Sandbox (SAND)’s performance by price movement and volumes. It gives investors a short-term outlook on what to expect regarding Sandbox (SAND).

It’s very vital for short-term investors that are thinking of investing in Sandbox (SAND). With that said, investing short-term in Sandbox (SAND) is not a good idea. It, however, has the potential to reach $1 within a couple of years.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido