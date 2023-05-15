By Anna Ellis • 15 May 2023 • 14:31

Artwork by Fran Fajardo. Image: Berni Albrighton

Around 60 people gathered on May 4 at Charlotte’s Bar in Albox to support the local APSA charity.

The event was organised by Berni Albrighton who took the audience on a journey to the New Zealand conservation island of Tiritiri Matangi.

The journey started by catching a ferry from downtown Auckland and sailing across to the island. Once there, Berni introduced everyone to the wildlife that lived there and shared wonderful stories that were amusing, interesting and poignant.

Of course, no one actually got on a ferry, instead, Berni put together a presentation complete with photos and facts and for an hour the audience sat back and were visually transported to this magical island.

The event raised €1029 for APSA and was supported by a host of local businesses, including The English Gem, Bar Lepanto, Casa Colorida, La Meseta in Bedar, Kates Corner Cafe in Zurgena and many more.

In addition to a raffle, there was an auction of art.

Michele Winfield of Purchena Art Space donated an original piece called Zebra which was bought for €85.

Fran Fajardo, known as My name is Fran on Facebook, created a very large painting of birdlife on the island. This stunning piece of work fetched €302.

“Feedback from the audience was wonderful and I really loved sharing the island with them,” confirmed Berni.