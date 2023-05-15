Dogecoin and Shiba Inu slump as Big Eyes Coin looks to make BIG impact launch

By Guest Writer • 15 May 2023 • 10:30

As the meme coin space is holding a resurgence propelled by tokens like Pepe Coin and Bob, the de facto leaders of the space, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, are experiencing a slump in price.

New coins are posting incredible climbs in prices, posting gains of more than 1000%. The market is hyped for the launch of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin that has had a stellar presale.

Dogecoin: Top dog no more?

Dogecoin was launched in 2013 as a satire on Bitcoin. The token started the meme coin world and had little utility at the onset. The token has since built its ecosystem, and many businesses accept it. DOGE’s market capitalisation is over $10 billion, and it is the 8th largest crypto.

Dogecoin has seen its value drop by more than 12% in the last 30 days. Its price fall has mirrored the sentiments in the crypto market, with tokens struggling to escape the bear market. The token has increasingly looked weak amidst newer meme coins with strong utility or active communities backing them.

Selling pressure mounts on Shiba Inu network

Shiba Inu has had a disastrous month, as the token has fallen more than 18% on the back of bearish sentiments pervading the crypto market. The token had hit $0.00001018 in early May, but SHIB prices have tanked since then. The token is now trading at $0.00000890, and there are no signs of a recovery in the network.

SHIB is listed on its exchange called the ShibaSwap. The network has climbed in fame with tweets and mentions from famous personalities like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin. Shiba Inu is the second most popular meme coin, with a market capitalisation of over $15 billion.

Big Eyes Coin Eyes BIG launch in Meme Coin season

Big Eyes, the upcoming meme coin, is on its presale and has raised more than $36 million. The cat-themed token is gearing up to revolutionise the meme coin space with its utility-driven development and community-driven approach. The token’s presale will end on June 3rd and launch on Uniswap on June 15th. The cat crew has released the END300 promo code to celebrate the end of the presale. The code will give buyers a 300% bonus on purchasing BIG tokens.

Big Eyes will launch the Big Eyes Casino on August 29th. The casino will have over 4000 games, and many play to earn titles. The launch of the casino and the earlier launch of NFT cards are part of the network’s plans for building its ecosystem. The project has stated that its goal is to develop its ecosystem around its community and generate wealth for it.

Big Eyes is also committed to protecting the planet. The project has pledged 5% of its supply to donate to ocean-protecting charities. The Big Eyes community will have the final say on which organisations the project donates to0.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the leaders of the meme coin space but have increasingly found themselves cornered by newer meme coins with more ambitious plans for the future. Big Eyes Coin stands apart from its peers in the meme coin space with its utility in its ecosystem. The token will also find sustainability with its community engagement. The token’s fundamentals could potentially make it a strong Dogecoin killer. Ahead of its launch, investors are bracing for a 100x pump by BIG.

The Big Eyes presale ends in less than a month, so be a part of the cat crew. Don’t forget to use the code END300 to get a 300% bonus on your purchase.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido