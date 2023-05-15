Exciting Premier League relegation battle looks to going to the wire

By Chris King • 15 May 2023 • 17:40

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

After another hectic weekend of Premier League action, this season’s relegation battle in the English Premier League looks like it could go right down to the final round of matches.

Southampton are already doomed to drop into the Championship after 11 seasons in the top flight. Their fate was sealed last week following a 2-0 loss against Fulham.

Hovering about the Saints, four teams are separated by just four points. Two of these four will definitely be playing in the lower league next season after May 28.

Leicester City have a formidable run of final matches. They occupy 19th spot right now and must face Liverpool at Saint Mary’s Stadium, followed by an away fixture at Newcastle United, and then, West Ham at home on the last day of the season.

Sam Allardyce has a monumental task on his hands at Elland Road. Their new manager must keep Leeds United from dropping back into the Championship with his side now in 18th spot.

They gained an important point this Saturday, May 13, in a thrilling 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle. They only have two games remaining, one of which is massive, away to possible fellow relegation candidates West Ham United.

On the last day, they face Tottenham at the King Power Stadium. Dean Smith has the unenviable job of salvaging Premier League status for the Foxes following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers.

After a 3-0 home defeat yesterday, Sunday 14, to Manchester City, Everton currently stand just one point above the three relegation places.

Their climax to the season is somewhat easier with Wolves away and finally, Bournemouth at Goodison Park. New manager Sean Dyche must rally his players for one final attempt at remaining in English football’s top league.

Over at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest have two matches left to play. They are currently in 16th, four points clear of Leicester City, and three more than Leeds United.

Steve Cooper’s men face Arsenal at home followed by a trip to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace in the final game of the campaign. They hope to avoid falling straight back into the Championship at the first attempt.

West Ham United appear to be safe. They sit a comfortable three points above Forest and have a five-point cushion over Everton.

At the other end of the table, Manchester City have one hand on a third consecutive title after Arsenal were thrashed 3-0 at the Emirates yesterday by Brighton.