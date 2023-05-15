By Anna Ellis • 15 May 2023 • 13:54

The beautiful fashion show models pictured with the President of Samaritans in Spain, Donna Williams. Image credit: Samaritans in Spain.

On Saturday, May 13, the ladies came out in full force looking to secure a bargain at a charity fashion show in aid of Samaritans in Spain, held at Kacey’s Bar, Playa Flamenca CC.

With some truly fabulous items available at the incredible price of just €3 each, lots of the clothes and accessories were quickly snapped up.

Three collections were modelled: Summer Days, Ascot Ladies and Girls’ Night Out.

Attendees were also provided with a showing of a very special flamenco collection by special guest models Jon and Martin!

As well as the clothes and a raffle, a name the teddy was held with all proceeds being donated to the charity.

The entire evening was hosted by TKO presenter, Chris Dyson, and the total raised was an amazing €800.

Samaritans in Spain provides a confidential listening service to ALL English speakers, of any age in mainland Spain and the Islands.

They are available in Spain on FREEPHONE 900 525 100.

Further information about the Organisation and how to support them can be found by visiting www.samaritansinspain.com.