By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 18:16

FC Barcelona crowned champions with four games to go in LaLiga Image: FC Barcelona Facebook.com

Barça clinched the league title with four more games to go in LaLiga, as they celebrate their first Spanish title since Messi left the club.

FC Barcelona have been crowned LaLiga champions on Sunday, May 14, after beating Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium.

Barça won the title after registering a score of 4-2 against Espanyol, as the players from the winning team were forced to rush into their dressing rooms after the pitch was invaded by Espanyol fans.

Two of the goals were scored by Robert Lewandowski, which helped the Catalan club clinch its first league title since 2019.

Xavi’, Barcelona FC´s coach, also won his first major title since he took over at the helm, with four games remaining, thanks to their 14-point lead over Real Madrid, who placed second.

This was the first time the club won a league title without Messi, since 1998-99, as per Aljazeera.

Two more goals were scored by Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé for Barca, taking the total number of league titles won by the club to 27.

This victory against rivals Espanyol resulted in Barcelona scoring a total of 85 points from 34 matches in the league after Madrid won 1-0 against Getafe on Saturday, May 13.

A statement after the match by Xavi said, “It’s a magnificent feeling, a feeling of job well done”, adding, “This is important to give the club’s project some stability. The league title shows that things have been done the right way and that we have to stay on this path.”