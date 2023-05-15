Football legend dead at 86

By Julia Cameron • 15 May 2023 • 11:03

Barcelona Footballer Ferran Olivella. Credit: Bilsen, Joop van / Anefo/Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication.

Ferran Olivella, a Barcelona player for 13 years had died at the age of 86.

The footballer captained Spain in the Euros final against Russia in 1964 as well as winning two league titles and a further two European titles during his career with Barcelona.

When he retired from football he served as club director until his retirement between 1989 and 1993.

Olivella was born in Barcelona and signed for the youth team when he was 17. He made his first footballing appearances at second-division side España Industrial, but he was soon taken on at Camp Nou.

During his career, he played 509 games for Barcelona who won the league titles in 1959 and 1960.

He also played 18 times for Spain including the victory against Russia at Madrid’s ground, Santiago Bernabeu in what was the second edition of the then European Nations Cup. He was also picked for the World Cup squad in 1966, but in the year, England won the cup, the Spanish team didn’t qualify as they went out after the group stage.

Barcelona posted its condolences on social media saying: “FC Barcelona wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ferran Olivella, a former club player between 1956 and 1969. Rest in peace.”

Real Madrid also expressed their condolences as did the Real Federation Española de Futbol.