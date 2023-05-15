Survivors describe ordeal on capsized boat

By Julia Cameron • 15 May 2023 • 12:39
Carlton Queen sinking
Credit: Tony Meadows
A British survivor of a boat that capsized in Egypt has been reliving his ordeal.
The Carlton Queen rolled onto its side off the coast of Hurghada in Egypt. There were a number of tourists on board, including David Taylor, 53.
He told the Daily Telegraph he knew something was wrong when he looked out of his window and could see fish swimming outside. He said he realised the vessel had capsized and described how he and other boat passengers were shouting for help. He said he had a deep feeling of dread that something terrible was happening.
Luckily the 26 tourists and three crew all escaped with only three people being taken to hospital for minor injuries.
However, Mr Taylor and his 21-year-old son were lucky. As the boat capsized, he was in the hold and his son was on a stairwell unable to escape. But as the ship was sinking Mr Taylor came upon Mr Suarez Meilla who was an experienced diver.
He calmly helped Mr Taylor and his son get out of the hold and reach the top deck, despite finding that the handle on an emergency hatch was broken. The diver himself was unable to get out and left father and son to find an alternative route.
Eventually, Mr Saurez Meilla found an open hatch at the bottom of the boat.
The boat was built in 2002 and was refurbished and relaunched in 2022, but reports say it was listing from the moment it left the dock, slowly getting worse until it capsized.
An investigation as to the cause of the incident is still underway. Meanwhile, a gofundme account has been opened to pay for equipment and belongings lost at sea and to raise money to be able to sue the ship’s owners and the tour company
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.