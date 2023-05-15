Survivors describe ordeal on capsized boat

By Julia Cameron • 15 May 2023 • 12:39

Carlton Queen sinking Credit: Tony Meadows

A British survivor of a boat that capsized in Egypt has been reliving his ordeal.

The Carlton Queen rolled onto its side off the coast of Hurghada in Egypt. There were a number of tourists on board, including David Taylor, 53.

He told the Daily Telegraph he knew something was wrong when he looked out of his window and could see fish swimming outside. He said he realised the vessel had capsized and described how he and other boat passengers were shouting for help. He said he had a deep feeling of dread that something terrible was happening.

Luckily the 26 tourists and three crew all escaped with only three people being taken to hospital for minor injuries.

However, Mr Taylor and his 21-year-old son were lucky. As the boat capsized, he was in the hold and his son was on a stairwell unable to escape. But as the ship was sinking Mr Taylor came upon Mr Suarez Meilla who was an experienced diver.

He calmly helped Mr Taylor and his son get out of the hold and reach the top deck, despite finding that the handle on an emergency hatch was broken. The diver himself was unable to get out and left father and son to find an alternative route.

Eventually, Mr Saurez Meilla found an open hatch at the bottom of the boat.

The boat was built in 2002 and was refurbished and relaunched in 2022, but reports say it was listing from the moment it left the dock, slowly getting worse until it capsized.

An investigation as to the cause of the incident is still underway. Meanwhile, a gofundme account has been opened to pay for equipment and belongings lost at sea and to raise money to be able to sue the ship’s owners and the tour company