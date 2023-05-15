The academic, the Meme, and the Oracle: A tale of DogeMiyagi, Cardano and Chainlink

By Guest Writer • 15 May 2023 • 12:30

Cryptocurrency has revolutionised the way we think about finance and brought with it a new wave of investment opportunities. As the market evolves, new projects emerge with unique branding initiatives that set them apart from the competition.

Consider these three projects – DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI), Cardano (ADA), and Chainlink (LINK). Each has established itself in the market through different approaches, highlighting the diverse ways in which branding can shape the success of a cryptocurrency.

DogeMiyagi – Building a lasting community

DogeMiyagi is a community-driven initiative built on the Ethereum blockchain that combines the power of community spirit and togetherness with the mystery of martial arts. Inspired by the legendary Mr. Miyagi from the 1984 “Karate Kid” franchise, DogeMiyagi offers a wide range of features, including peer-to-peer crypto transactions, cross-border payments, and DogeMiyagi NFT purchases.

MIYAGI’s branding strategy is built around the popularity of the “Doge” meme and the character of Mr. Miyagi from the Karate Kid film franchise. By combining these two cultural touchstones, DogeMiyagi has created a distinctive brand that appeals to both meme enthusiasts and martial arts fans. The token’s focus on community spirit and togetherness is also a unique aspect of its branding strategy.

Cardano – Big on science and solving problems

Cardano is a layer 1 blockchain that prioritises sustainability and innovation. The network follows a scientific method during development, with the entire process under peer review. Cardano’s academic approach has led to its commitment to sustainability, as it uses a more sustainable PoS consensus system and is working to set new standards to improve innovation.

Cardano entered the market in 2017 as cryptocurrencies began to take off. For a number of reasons, the market gave the network immediate support. As an illustration, the two principal developers were well-known for their work on Ethereum. To create Cardano, Jeremy Wood and Charles Hoskinson built on their prior knowledge.

Cardano’s branding strategy is innovative in that it emphasises the project’s scientific and academic approach to blockchain development. The network’s name, token, and development process all have academic roots, which helps to position Cardano as a serious and trustworthy project in the crypto space. By prioritising scientific rigour and peer review, Cardano has built a reputation as a platform that values quality over hype.

Chainlink – The All-Seeing Oracle

Chainlink operates as a decentralised network of oracles that resolves issues with incorrect data provided by oracles. The platform uses a self-healing network of sensors that are vetted and ranked according to their past credentials, eliminating issues with centralised sensors that can be hacked, manipulated, or muted without the network knowing.

When Chainlink raised $32M during its ICO, it exploded onto the market. The network immediately signed an agreement with Google after its lucrative ICO, which helped to establish the platform as a dependable and consistent source of data for development.

Chainlink’s branding strategy centres around the project’s role as a decentralised network of oracles. By positioning itself as a solution to the problem of incorrect data in blockchain networks, Chainlink has carved out a niche as a reliable and secure source of information. The platform’s partnership with Google and its focus on vetting and ranking its oracles also contribute to its innovative branding strategy.

Final Thoughts

While each project has its own unique branding initiatives, DogeMiyagi stands out with its combination of community spirit and martial arts inspiration. However, it’s essential to appreciate Cardano’s academic approach and Chainlink’s self-healing network of sensors. Whether you’re looking to trade MIYAGI, create digital assets, or access reliable data, these projects offer exciting possibilities for crypto enthusiasts.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido