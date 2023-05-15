Why investors are leaving DOGE behind this Meme Season for PAT WARS and Shiba Inu

By Guest Writer • 15 May 2023 • 13:00

In the world of meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) seems to have lost its bite while other canine-themed tokens are making a splash in the crypto scene. Shiba Inu (SHIB), with its unique tokenomics structure and rapidly growing community, is gunning to become the “Dogecoin killer”. Meanwhile, PAT WARS (PAWS) is breaking new ground with community-driven governance and decision-making, adding value to holders through NFT integration and user-centric growth.

While Dogecoin remains a popular meme coin, its lack of upgrades and failure to embrace proof-of-stake technology may make it less attractive to investors. As the crypto world evolves, it might be time to consider backing a new player in the meme race for gains.

Has the OG Meme Coin lost its bark and bite?

Dogecoin (DOGE), the beloved meme coin of billionaire Elon Musk, has been underperforming the market this year with less than 4% growth compared to Bitcoin’s 67% and Ethereum’s 55%. While the Twitter factor has been a primary allure for holding Dogecoin, very little has happened in terms of actual Dogecoin integration with Twitter despite Musk’s hints. There seems to be a lot of hype and speculation but no real achievements.

Another concern is the lack of upgrades and willingness to embrace proof-of-stake technology, leaving Dogecoin behind while other blockchains are off to the races with blockchain gaming, decentralised finance, and the metaverse. While Dogecoin remains popular as a meme coin, it may be time to reconsider investing in it.

Shiba Inu: The New Top Doge!

Shiba Inu hit the crypto scene in August 2020 and quickly became a crowd favourite. The token gained a reputation for its unique tokenomics structure, and ranks among the highest in the market. Shiba Inu is gunning to become the “Dogecoin killer” with a rapidly growing community and a market cap of over $6 billion. Even celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon, adding to its hype and popularity. While Shiba Inu’s utility is still in development, its team is hard at work on a decentralised exchange and other exciting applications. So if you’re looking for a new dog to back in the crypto world, it might be time to give Shiba Inu a chance to fetch some gains!

A new community-driven era in Crypto

Welcome to the world of PAT WARS (PAWS), where community is king! This groundbreaking token is designed with community-driven governance and decision-making in mind. The PAWS clan places great importance on unity, collaboration, security, and transparency, and is dedicated to sustainable, innovative, and user-centric growth. In addition, PAT WARS plans to integrate their exclusive NFTs into the platform, adding value to holders while also serving as collectibles. Users have the power to shape the project’s future by voting on initiatives and developments. Amidst a sea of meme coins, PAT WARS distinguishes itself with its steadfast commitment to the community and cutting-edge technology. The token’s four Jedi cat mascots symbolise the force driving the pursuit of balance and harmony throughout the galaxy.

In the world of meme coins, Dogecoin seems to be losing its charm as other meme coins like Shiba Inu and PAT WARS are making a name for themselves in the crypto world. While Dogecoin’s popularity remains high, its lack of upgrades and failure to embrace proof-of-stake technology might make it less attractive to investors.

