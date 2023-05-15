Zelensky in UK for talks with Rishi Sunak

By Julia Cameron • 15 May 2023 • 10:35

Ukraine prime minister Zelensky. Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

The Ukraine prime minister has made a surprise visit to the UK to talk to Rishi Sunak.

Mr Zelensky has been in meetings with various Western leaders in an effort to get more support for Ukraine. He tweeted today that he was to meet his “friend” Rishi Sunak to hold “substantive negotiations.”

This could have come about as a result of the UK’s announcement last Thursday (May 12) that it would supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.

Mr Zelensky went on to say “The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. The cooperation will continue today.”

The talks are due to take place at the prime minister’s official country residence at Chequers and Mr Sunak said No 10 would be reiterating the importance of providing full support to Ukraine.

Mr Sunak also said: “The front lines of Putin’s war may be in Ukraine, but the fault lines stretch all over the world. It is in our interest to ensure Ukraine succeeds and Putin’s barbarism is not rewarded.”

The government has confirmed that the meeting isn’t about negotiations but is a” courtesy and a catchup” for the two leaders who will probably talk for a couple of hours.

Zelensky has also had meetings with leaders in Paris, Berlin and Rome.