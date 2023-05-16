Apply now: TV show seeks bargain loving Brits in Spain Close
Apply now: TV show seeks bargain loving Brits in Spain

By David Laycork • 16 May 2023 • 23:04

Apply now: TV show seeks bargain loving Brits in Spain Credit: Sofie Hegre Olsen on Facebook

If you would like to get your 15 minutes of fame, have an eye for a bargain and are a British ex-patriate living in Spain then here is your chance to get on TV. 

This opportunity to get your face and story on the small screen is here so if you fit the bill it’s time to apply. The TV company are looking for contestants based in Costa Del Sol and Costa Blanca.

Sofie Hegre Olsen is looking for potential candidates for this Red Sauce TV production with this post on Facebook:

“Hi everyone! If you are interested in joining the next season of Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun please feel free to contact me on the email below or message on Facebook. sofie.hegreolsen@redsaucetv.com Looking forward to hearing from you!”

Poster to apply for TV show Bargain Loving Brits In The Sun
Credit: Sofie Hegre Olsen on Facebook

So get your applications to Sofie as soon as you can so you don’t miss out on this big opportunity!

