Beatles album worth small fortune found in charity shop

By John Ensor • 16 May 2023 • 10:09

rare copy of Beatles White Album. Credit: BHF.org

A charity shop was overjoyed when a vinyl rarity turned up at one of their outlets.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) hit the jackpot it seems, when someone donated a rare first edition Beatles album to their Sutton Coldfield branch, according to BHF.org. Monday, May 15.

The BHF raises money for research into heart disease, one of the world’s biggest killers, through its charity shops which rely on the kindness of the British public and their donations.

A rare copy of The Beatles’ White Album, released in 1968, was discovered in a box of bric-a-brac. The value of the mono vinyl record has been estimated at £1,000, due to it being a first edition which includes a misprint, of which only 10,000 copies are believed to be in existence.

It was The Beatle’s ninth studio album. A double album that contained 30 tracks, including classics such as Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da; Blackbird and Back in the U.S.S.R.

The head of the organisation’s online retail department, Richard Pallier, said: ‘Our music and vinyl experts were thrilled when this valuable piece of music history was donated to the BHF. Despite its age, the album is in good condition, and Beatles fans and collectors can now place their bids through our eBay site.’

‘High-value items like this allow us to continue to carry out our lifesaving research and make a difference to the 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory diseases in the UK. We would urge others to think of the BHF when donating preloved items.’

The donated record is numbered 0004528 and is expected to fetch a good price when it is auctioned on eBay, the starting bid has been set at £999.99.