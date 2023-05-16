Bicycling Tips for Beginners by Igor Makarov

By Guest Writer • 16 May 2023 • 10:48

Interesting fact: The Netherlands is the bicycle capital of the world. Numbers show it has about 20 million bicycles, surpassing its population of 17 million. As more countries worldwide, such as China, Belgium, Denmark, and Sweden, ensure that their cities are bike-friendly, more people are beginning to appreciate the value of bike riding. Of course, many people started cycling when they were young and continue to do so for fun and health.

Plenty of benefits come with bike riding as a sport or a way of life. Aside from engaging your body in a great workout, biking is one of the primary modes of transport that could help the world combat myriad problems, including congestion, pollution, stress and high fuel costs. If you are ready to join the bandwagon, here are helpful tips from Igor Makarov to steer you in the right direction.

Tip #1: Perform a Pre-ride Inspection

As minimalist as bikes can be, they require the attention you would give to any other vehicle. According to Igor, here are a few basic elements for you to consider:

Bike Size – Ensure that the bike is the right fit for you. It should be easy to get on and comfortable to sit on, especially for longer rides.

Ensure that the bike is the right fit for you. It should be easy to get on and comfortable to sit on, especially for longer rides. Adjust the saddle – The ideal seat height enables you to achieve the perfect position without straining the knees or the back.

The ideal seat height enables you to achieve the perfect position without straining the knees or the back. Wheels – Ensure that the rims and tires are in good condition. If the bike is positioned upside down, it is easier to assess your wheels, as you can spin the wheels to check on their movement. The rims should not wobble, and the tires should be inflated to the correct pressure, as indicated on the sidewalls.

Ensure that the rims and tires are in good condition. If the bike is positioned upside down, it is easier to assess your wheels, as you can spin the wheels to check on their movement. The rims should not wobble, and the tires should be inflated to the correct pressure, as indicated on the sidewalls. Chain – As you rotate the wheels, note the chain’s back-and-forward movement. Ensure it is tight and rotates smoothly; if not, lubricate and rotate the pedals a few times.

As you rotate the wheels, note the chain’s back-and-forward movement. Ensure it is tight and rotates smoothly; if not, lubricate and rotate the pedals a few times. Gears – Shift through gears as you pull the cranks to ensure the chain transitions smoothly from one gear to another.

Tip #2: Safety First

Before going out for a spin, wear a helmet and other protective gear to protect your body from impact in case of a crash. The safety gear should be secure to your body and meet the standards of consumer safety.

Picking the correct route is also a crucial part of safety. You can find local insight online or contact a local biking club for guidance. Alternatively, Igor Makarov suggests you message your state’s Department of Transportation or look up bike-friendly roads. Google Maps offers extensive route assistance before and during the ride.

Tip #3: Know the Rules

While many roads include designated bike paths and marked bike lanes, they do not have a barrier between you and the cars. Therefore, you will compete for space with every other vehicle on the road. As scary as this sounds, it is up to you to do your part by adhering to the bike line and standard traffic rules like obeying stop lights. It keeps you away from traffic violation counts and boosts your confidence while driving through traffic, Igor says.

Also, use hand signals to indicate the direction you’re turning to avoid accidents.

Tip #4: Secure Your Bike

Once you arrive at your destination, park your bike in a secured zone, usually on a bike rack, or lock it to an unmovable object. Igor notes that bikes are easier to carry or dismantle; therefore, make sure that the wheels and the frame are locked and take any removable items like your lights with you. Additionally, you can register your bike with the National Bike Registry to aid in recovery if it is ever stolen.

With these tips in mind, you are well on your way to enjoying more bike rides. The more you ride your bike, the faster you adjust. If you can, ride to work or join a bike club for a fun, communal experience.

Sponsored