By Max Greenhalgh • 16 May 2023 • 8:32

Dog rescued at top of England's highest mountain Image Credit: Thorneh at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Dog climbed Scafell Pike and had to be rescued by mountain rescue team.

Rocky, an Akita dog climbed Scafell Pike – England’s highest peak – and then refused to come down and had to be rescued by the local mountain rescue service.

Rocky and its owner successfully climbed Scafell Pike but once at the top, exhausted and with a cut paw the dog sat down and refused to move.

At around 6.25 pm on Saturday a call was made for help and the local team of volunteer mountain rescue staff began a rescue mission.

Keswick mountain rescue team posted the rescue on their Facebook page.

A spokesperson from the rescue team said: “Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty. It remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout”.

Scafell Pike is the highest mountain in England, at an elevation of 978 metres (3,209 ft) above sea level. It is located in the Lake District National Park, in Cumbria, and is part of the Southern Fells and the Scafell massif.