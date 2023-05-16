Eco-Friendly Crypto is taking over the market with energy-efficient Blockchains: DogeMiyagi, Solana and Algorand

By Guest Writer • 16 May 2023 • 11:00

Global warming is having a massive impact on our planet today, and scientists have made it clear that there is a limited time to turn over the effects of climate change. These three cryptocurrencies are making a conscious effort to lower their carbon footprint to build a better future where crypto can thrive: Solana (SOL), Algorand (ALGO) and DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) running on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

Go green with Solana

Solana is one of the most popular blockchain platforms known well for its scalability and efficient nature. The project was founded in 2017 by the Solana Foundation, and the aim was to create a much more sustainable blockchain platform than rivals like Ethereum. By allowing smart contracts, individuals and businesses can create decentralised applications on the Solana blockchain.

Solana uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and this ensures that the validators that verify the network stake SOL token. Solana takes it one step further, though, by using a proof-of-history consensus method as well. This creates timestamps of when transactions were made.

Solana is also well known for its speed, as transactions are processed significantly faster than other blockchain rivals. Not only are they fast, but the amount of electricity used to do so isn’t significantly impacting the planet at all. According to sources, the Solana blockchain consumes 0.166 watt-hours of electricity per transaction, therefore making Solana the most energy-efficient blockchain with a proof-of-stake protocol.

Be energy efficient with Algorand

Algorand is designed to be super fast, secure, and fair. It’s a digital currency that runs on its special blockchain, just like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). But what makes Algorand unique is its special features. Firstly, it can process transactions and confirm them in just a few seconds, so you don’t have to wait around like you would with traditional banking. Second of all, Algorand is super secure. It uses advanced cryptography to keep your transactions safe from potential hackers. No one can tamper with your money or cheat the system because Algorand’s blockchain is like an unbreakable fortress.

But here’s where Algorand stands out: by being carbon negative! Through its minimal carbon emission release and by having a proactive carbon offsetting system, this blockchain structure is one worth investing in if your focus is to become more carbon efficient. Algorand levels the playing field by using a “proof-of-stake” system. This means that anyone who owns Algorand coins can help run the network and earn rewards.

So, whether you’re buying things online or exploring the exciting world of decentralised finance, Algorand is there to make your digital adventures faster, safer, and more inclusive. It’s the stand-out crypto star that you need in your digital wallet!

DogeMiyagi goes green with Ethereum 2

DogeMiyagi is a brand new meme coin on the market, but one way in which it stands out from the sea of other alt meme coins in the cryptosphere is its approach to creating a splash in the crypto space.

DogeMiyagi approaches the market slowly and strategically by analysing how others are doing whilst also prioritising Mr DogeMiyagi’s principles. ‘First, learn to stand, then learn to fly.’ By doing this, Mr DogeMiyagi can create a sustainable environment for the members of the DogeMiyagi community.

The wonderful thing about the brand new DogeMiyagi cryptocurrency is that it has various dog meme coins that have set an example. Dogemiyagi, like many other cryptocurrencies before it, has opted to establish its community on the Ethereum (ETH) network. This is due to the popularity and size of the blockchain network.

In other words, Ethereum is the most popular and reliable blockchain that has consistently supported multiple digital currencies since its birth. Mr Dogemiyagi also appreciates that Ethereum is now a lot greener than it was as a result of the Shanghai upgrade, which resulted in the network adapting to a proof-of-stake consensus method.

All in all, these are the three cryptocurrencies and blockchain systems that are worth the investment if individuals are trying to be more environmentally conscious. Solana (SOL) and the minimal amount of electricity it uses to complete transactions. Algorand and its carbon-negative nature and also Ethereum 2 with the Shanghai Upgrade have lowered its carbon footprint by 99.5%

