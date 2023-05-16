ETH on bull streak: Love Hate Inu & Ape Brigade are top Crypto picks under 1 cent for 2023

By Guest Writer • 16 May 2023 • 12:00

The realm of cryptocurrency has continuously demonstrated its ability to transform ordinary individuals into millionaires overnight. Within the realm of meme tokens, Love Hate Inu (LHINU) and Ape Brigade (APES) have emerged as noteworthy contenders on the list of top crypto picks under 1 cent for 2023. Meanwhile, Ethereum shows bullish signals owing to the locked ETH rise.

Nansen, the blockchain data and research platform, has unveiled some fascinating insights into Ethereum. Their latest data reveals that the amount of ETH locked has surged to an all-time high, reaching a staggering 19,375,242 ETH. This significant milestone caught the attention of none other than Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who took to Twitter to share his bullish sentiment.

Ethereum’s locked ETH frenzy

The recent surge in locked Ethereum has had profound implications for the crypto industry and the value of Ethereum itself. Staking ETH involves locking it up to validate transactions and earn rewards, which decreases the supply of non-staked ETH and has the potential to drive up its value.

The completion of the Shapella upgrade, along with the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, has been instrumental in transforming the Ethereum landscape. With the ability to make staking withdrawals, ETH has become more liquid, leading to increased optimism and expansion within the crypto space. This surge has already impacted the price of ETH, with a surge in April coinciding with the milestone of total locked ETH. The decreased availability of ETH on major exchanges and for various activities further reinforces its positive price trajectory.

Overall, the surge in locked Ethereum showcases the growing confidence and value in the Ethereum network, positioning it for continued growth and adoption within the crypto industry.

Love Hate Inu: A top crypto pick under 1 cent?

Love Hate Inu is gaining momentum thanks to its groundbreaking vote-to-earn concept and the buzz surrounding it. This Web3-based project is set to revolutionize the $3.2 billion survey industry by integrating blockchain technology and a versatile vote-to-earn (V2E) model. With a staggering $10.2 million raised and attractive incentives like $LHINU tokens and merchandise, Love Hate Inu has captured the attention of investors.

The project is expected to have an initial exchange listing, offering exciting prospects for its token’s value. Love Hate Inu’s voting platform also presents numerous potential use cases, including politics, social issues, and celebrity events. Users can earn rewards for staking and participating in meme polls while the platform addresses real-world voting challenges and ensures self-sustainability. Love Hate Inu is reshaping the global voting landscape with its innovative approach and valuable investment opportunities.

Rise of the Apes

What makes a coin a top crypto pick? The go-to answer is the affordability of the coin. And Ape Brigade makes it possible with a presale price of $0.004.

Ape Brigade (APES) is a community-driven token that is shaking up the cryptocurrency scene! Ape Brigade is not your average crypto project—it’s a movement that aims to empower its users and bring transparency to the world of digital assets.

But Ape Brigade offers more than just a token. It features a decentralised exchange and a liquidity pool, giving you the power to trade and exchange your tokens without relying on traditional platforms. No more middlemen or restrictions!

And that’s not all. Ape Brigade is diving headfirst into the world of NFTs, offering a marketplace where you can create, buy, and sell unique digital collectibles. Imagine owning one-of-a-kind artworks or digital items that hold real value and can be traded within the Ape Brigade community.

But it doesn’t stop there. Ape Brigade has big plans for the future, with goals to expand into the metaverse and create an immersive “Jungleverse” experience. Picture yourself exploring virtual worlds, playing exciting games, and earning Ape Brigade tokens along the way.

How to choose Top Crypto picks under 1 cent for 2023?

When selecting cryptocurrencies, it’s crucial to consider the rise of projects like Love Hate Inu and Ape Brigade. These developments showcase the vast potential and excitement in the cryptocurrency world. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s ongoing evolution, coupled with increased liquidity, cements its status as a dominant force in the industry. Simultaneously, Love Hate Inu’s pioneering voting platform and Ape Brigade’s community-driven approach offer distinct experiences and promising investment prospects.

Invest In Ape Brigade Today:

Website: https://apebrigade.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_ApeBrigade_

Telegram: https://t.me/ApeBrigadeOfficial

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido