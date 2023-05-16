Galicia resident under investigation for allowing 15-year-old son to drive on the AP-9

By Chris King • 16 May 2023 • 14:47

Image of a Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Guardia Civil

A resident of the city of Ferrol in Galicia is under investigation in A Coruña for allowing his 15-year-old son to drive a vehicle on a public road.

The incident was reported by the Guardia Civil in a statement this Tuesday, May 16. According to the force, the car was travelling along the AP-9 near the municipality of Narón.

After observing the vehicle driving ‘abnormally’ on Saturday 13 at around 9:30am, the police officers pulled the car over. The investigated man was present in the vehicle at the time it was stopped at Km34 on the AP-9.

As described by the police, the car was making movements “improper to a capable driver or with diminished skills”. Approaching the driver, the policemen realised that a young boy was sitting behind the steering wheel.

Verification of the occupants established that the boy was aged 15 and that a man sitting in the passenger’s seat was his father.

The father was immediately placed under investigation by the Guardia Civil. His case was directed to the Guard Court of Ferrol.

He stands accused of an alleged crime against road safety in the degree of necessary cooperator, which could lead to, among others, prison sentences of from three to six months, as reported by larazon.es.