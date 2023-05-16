Is Crypto dead in America? TMS Network (TMSN) defies the odds as Cosmos (ATOM) and Filecoin (FIL) are in the red

By Guest Writer • 16 May 2023 • 9:53

The United States of America has recently rained fire and brimstones on the crypto space in the country. These developments vary from fines to lawsuits, delisting of some commodities and the actual shutdown of some firms. This has led to a lot of questions in the American space among which is “Is crypto dead.”

However, despite this unclear state, TMS Network (TMSN) has continued to thrive in the global crypto market, as Cosmos (ATOM) and Filecoin (FIL) have met their rocky bottom.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is an Ethereum-based decentralised network, designed to be user-centric. In solving existing users’ problems, TMS Network (TMSN) offers various cutting-edge features which include Bot trading, trading education and social trading. Equities, FX, and CFDs can also be traded on TMS Network (TMSN).

TMS Network (TMSN) offers traders access to a variety of arbitrage trading signals that highlights profit opportunities from price disparities. On TMS Network (TMSN), traders are also assisted to make well-thought decisions through TMS Network’s (TMSN) on-chain analytics tools.

Despite the crypto crackdown in America, TMS Network (TMSN) has continued to moon as it breaks new boundaries recurrently. Since the commencement of its presale, TMS Network (TMSN) traded at $0.00368 and since then, TMS Network (TMSN) has performed exponentially in the market currently trading at $0.088 from its presale floor, amassing a total of $5.6 million in profit.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) is a blockchain network that facilitates the interoperability of blockchains which its developers call the “Internet of Blockchains.” Through Cosmos (ATOM), users can seamlessly communicate, share data, and transact with other blockchains. To achieve this, Cosmos (ATOM) makes use of three layers: application layer, consensus layer and networking layer.

Taking a look at price movement, Cosmos (ATOM) started in 2023 trading at an average of $13.0. However, the effect of the US has brought a decrease to the value of Cosmos (ATOM), bringing Cosmos (ATOM) as low as $10.0. Cosmos (ATOM) attempted a bullish move which saw it move up to $12 but eventually went as low as $9.9.

Currently trading at $11.25, Cosmos (ATOM) has consistently struggled in the market which the crackdown on Crypto by the US has contributed to. While Cosmos (ATOM) plummeted, TMS Network (TMSN), one of the leading projects, has continued its bullish move recording a 1700% increase in token value in terms of token appreciation.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralised network that is geared at storing man’s data and information. Filecoin (FIL) was created as a layer of incentives for the Interplanetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer storage system where users pay with Filecoin’s (FIL) native token $FIL for data distribution and storage services.

Filecoin (FIL) started trading in 2023 at around $9.3, cruising at a stable altitude. However, the news of America’s crackdown brought trouble to the cruising plane. Filecoin (FIL) plummeted massively to $4.9. It attempted a quasi-bullish move which saw it reach $7.2. This could however not be sustained as Filecoin’s (FIL) value dipped again.

Presently, Filecoin (FIL) is trading at $4.3, an over 50% decrease from its year-opening value. On the flip side, TMS Network (TMSN) continued to wax stronger while Filecoin (FIL) plummeted. TMS Network (TMSN) has recorded a new price of $0.088 leading the crypto market.

Conclusion

It has now been demonstrated that despite the upheavals going on in United States of America and other parts of the world regarding crypto, the TMS Network (TMSN) has maintained its doggedness, standing tall amidst the cryptocurrency crackdown, Cosmos (ATOM) and Filecoin (FIL) have bled out with their charts in red colors. With this move from TMS Network (TMSN), the answer to the state of cryptocurrency in America is answered.

