Man falls from 39 stories high in Canary Wharf Tragedy

By John Ensor • 16 May 2023 • 11:13

Canary Wharf tragedy. Image: Brian-A-Jackson Shutterstock.com

Police in east London have launched an investigation into the tragic death of a man who was killed when he fell 39 floors yesterday.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Monday, May 15, when a 26-year-old unidentified male fell from a high-rise building, 39 stories high in Canary Wharf, according to The Evening Standard.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite being treated by paramedics who rushed to the incident. Police cordoned off the crime scene but have indicated that they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A statement from Tower Hamlets Police said: ‘On Monday 15 May 2023 at about 2200 hours Police and London Ambulance Service were prompted to a 26-year-old male who fell from 39th floor of a building on Marsh Wall E14.

‘He was pronounced life extinct at scene by LAS medics. The death is not being treated as suspicious, however the investigation is still ongoing by our colleagues from criminal investigation department.’

Officers confirmed that a crimes scene site and road closure had been set up, and were working round the clock to clear the area to allow the public and businesses to return to normal.