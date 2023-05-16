By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 13:33
Over 2,700 kg of 'highly pure cocaine' found inside banana crates
Image: Hanna Photo Shutterstock.com
Police in Italy have seized cocaine worth more than €800 million hidden inside two refrigerated containers.
Italian police have made a major bust after they seized about 2,700 kg of cocaine from a shipment that had been sent from Ecuador.
According to official reports cited by Reuters on Tuesday, May 16, the ‘highly pure cocaine’ was found inside two refrigerated containers that were being used to transport bananas.
A statement by Italy’s Guardia di Finanza police said, that the shipment was found in the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro on the Tyrrhenian coast and had been sent from Guayaquil in Ecuador.
Officials said that the shipment was on its way to Armenia when it was busted and the drugs were found in a 12-metre-long container, with the help of a sniffer dog and specialised scanners.
Police in Italy also stated that they had discovered another 600 kg of cocaine, during the past few days, which had also been shipped from Ecuador in fruit containers.
The shipment was seized at the same port and as per the police, was destined for other parts of Italy, as well as Croatia, Greece, and Georgia.
