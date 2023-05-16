By Max Greenhalgh • 16 May 2023 • 13:35

Sherlock actor qualifies as New York firefighter Image: Ron Chilston Shutterstock.com

British actor Jonny Lee Miller, star of Sherlock Holmes adaption Elementary, announces new job.

The British actor Jonny Lee Miller, star of Trainspotting and USA hit show Elementary has announced on his social media he has completed training as a firefighter in New York.

The 50-year-old actor, who recently played former Prime Minister Sir John Major in The Crown’s fifth season, recently completed a 5-month course to qualify as Firefighter 1.

He wrote: ‘Today I qualified as a Firefighter 1 after a 5-month course at Suffolk County Fire Academy.’

‘Huge thank you to all the instructors, but especially Chief Sicilian, who took great care of class 2, and never got mad at us (externally). Can’t wait to serve the community I love on Fire Island NY.’

Suffolk Fire Academy states the Firefighter 1 course is the ‘initial entry program for firefighting personnel’ and ‘Firefighter I introduce firefighting concepts, practices, and techniques necessary for success within the fire service.’

Miller found fame in Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting before going on to star in Afterglow, Mansfield Park, and The Flying Scotsman.

More recently he played Sherlock Holmes in Elementary, a modern-day telling of the classic detective story set in New York City with Lucy Liu playing his assistant Watson.

His grandfather, Bernard Lee played M in the first 11 James Bond films.